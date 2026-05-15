Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is actively looking to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with a move to the Premier League firmly in his thinking as Manchester United and Liverpool both show strong interest in the France international, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 23-year-old has been left hugely frustrated after missing out on Didier Deschamps’s France squad for this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Camavinga had been viewed as a major part of France’s future after featuring prominently during the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, where Les Bleus reached the final before losing to Argentina on penalties.

The Real Madrid midfielder even appeared in that final, but he is now one of the most high-profile omissions from Deschamps’ latest squad, with players such as Manu Kone and Warren Zaire-Emery moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

TEAMtalk understands the disappointment has only strengthened Camavinga’s growing belief that he needs a fresh challenge away from Madrid.

The Frenchman has seen his starts reduced significantly this season and concerns over his role at the Bernabeu had already led to internal discussions about his future before France’s squad announcement.

Sources state Camavinga’s camp are now actively exploring the market and speaking to clubs as they assess the best possible move ahead of the new season.

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Man Utd, Liverpool ‘spoken to’ over Camavinga deal

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Real Madrid themselves had already become increasingly open to the midfielder moving on as they continue planning the next evolution of their squad.

The Spanish giants are actively exploring midfield reinforcements of their own, with Manchester City star Rodri, Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez among the names admired internally.

Now, with Camavinga ready to move, the situation has accelerated rapidly. TEAMtalk understands a transfer to England is viewed extremely positively by both the player and those close to him.

Man Utd and Liverpool have both been spoken to again in the last week regarding the midfielder’s situation, with both clubs long-term admirers of the French international.

Both Premier League giants are actively in the market for a top-calibre central midfielder this summer and sources state Camavinga is viewed as a player who unquestionably fits that profile.

TEAMtalk understands both clubs are huge admirers of Camavinga’s Real Madrid team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni and have monitored his situation closely in recent months.

However, despite the recent high-profile training ground fallout involving Tchouameni at Madrid, there remains a growing feeling he is unlikely to become genuinely available this summer.

That has only increased the appeal of Camavinga, who is now viewed internally by both Manchester United and Liverpool as a potentially more attainable elite-level alternative.

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United are actively working on multiple midfield additions ahead of Michael Carrick’s first full season as permanent manager, while Liverpool are also assessing central midfield options as they continue reshaping their squad.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also firmly in the mix and both clubs have maintained a long-standing interest in Camavinga’s profile.

Sources indicate Real Madrid would likely demand a fee in the region of £50million to sanction a sale – a figure not expected to deter Premier League interest given the player’s age, pedigree and experience.

Despite still being only 23, Camavinga already boasts more than 300 senior appearances across club and international football, alongside close to 30 caps for France.

His ability to operate in multiple positions is viewed as one of his standout qualities.

The midfielder is comfortable playing as a defensive midfielder, box-to-box operator, left-sided midfielder and even at left-back when required, versatility that has made him hugely attractive to several elite clubs.

Those close to the situation believe Camavinga would adapt quickly to the physical and tactical demands of the Premier League due to his athleticism, intensity and experience at the highest level.

Real Madrid are not actively forcing the player out, but there is growing acceptance internally that this summer could represent the ideal moment for all parties to move in a different direction.

And after the disappointment of losing his place in France’s World Cup plans, Camavinga now appears increasingly determined to begin a new chapter elsewhere with England emerging as the most likely destination.

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