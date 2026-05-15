Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Barcelona have made a ‘new proposal’ for the signing of Marcus Rashford and amid conflicting reports, TEAMtalk can reveal what response Manchester United will give.

In an ideal world, Marcus Rashford would sign for Barcelona outright this summer. The winger wants to re-join, Barcelona and manager, Hansi Flick, want Rashford back, and Man Utd want to sell.

An option to buy worth €30m / £26m in Rashford’s loan makes things even simpler, but when it comes to Barcelona and transfers these days, it’s never straightforward.

Barcelona are still struggling financially and don’t want to pay full price. Thus far, Man Utd have insisted it’s full price or they’ll find another buyer who is willing to pay €30m, or perhaps even a little bit more.

But according to a shock report from The Independent, Man Utd may finally be relaxing their stance regarding a second loan.

Barcelona would rather sign Rashford for a reduced fee, or even more preferably, secure a second loan that contains either an option or obligation to buy.

Per the report, a second loan is now a distinct ‘possibility’, and club-to-club talks in the hopes of finding a satisfactory resolution are set to re-open next week.

However, these claims fly in the face of what TEAMtalk has consistently been told by sources close to the situation.

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Man Utd reach Marcus Rashford transfer decision

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, has repeatedly been informed Man Utd will NOT soften their stance and won’t accept another loan.

What’s more, Bayern Munich are sniffing around a deal, while Mikel Arteta down at Arsenal is an admirer. United aren’t fussy who they sell to, and would be willing to do business with the Gunners.

As such, Man Utd have no intention of accepting a second loan, and that’s a stance that has now been backed up by the Manchester Evening News.

The outlet insisted Barcelona are making another loan offer for Rashford, and that the ‘new proposal’ will be officially put to United next week. It will be rejected.

On Friday, they declared: ‘United have no interest in sanctioning another loan, with the club keen to remove Rashford’s substantial wages from their books.

‘United are expected to reject Barcelona’s attempts to extend the loan and remain unwilling to reduce the agreed transfer fee – meaning Hansi Flick’s side must pay £26m or risk losing the forward.’

Speaking last week, Rashford reaffirmed his strong desire is to play for Barcelona again next year.

“I’m not a magician, but if I was, I would stay [at Barcelona],” he said after his exceptional free-kick helped Barca beat Real Madrid and secure the LaLiga title. “We will see. I came here to win.

“This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

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