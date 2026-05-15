Kylian Mbappe is the latest Real Madrid player to bring the club into disrepute, and reports have revealed what happens next after his explosive interview and an agreement to hire Jose Mourinho was struck.

Mourinho is the man Florentino Perez is turning to to put Real Madrid’s back above water. Los Blancos are drowning right now, with ill-discipline rife among the squad, players hospitalising each other, Perez losing his mind in press conferences, the fans turning on Mbappe, and Barcelona dominating.

Whether Mourinho can remedy any of these issues remains to be seen, but it is he who’ll be given that chance with an agreement to become the next permanent manager of Real Madrid struck.

Among his first tasks will be rehabilitating Mbappe who despite being arguably the best player in the world right now, is despised by Real Madrid fans.

The 27-year-old was booed, whistled and jeered upon coming on as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

And speaking post-match, Mbappe conducted a mind-boggling interview that has done little to change perceptions his ego is out of control.

Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa clash

“I didn’t play because the coach [Alvaro Arbeloa] told me I’m the fourth-choice forward in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinícius [Júnior] and Gonzalo [Garcia]. I accept it and play the time I’m given. I think I played well,” said Mbappe.

“I was ready to start. I’m not angry with the manager. You always have to respect a coach’s decision. I’ll work hard to get back into the starting line-up.”

Shortly after, Arbeloa insisted Mbappe’s claims he was told he’s the fourth choice striker are nonsense, and that he was told no such thing.

“I wish I had four forwards,” Arbeloa said. “I don’t have four forwards, and I certainly didn’t say anything like that to Mbappé. Perhaps he didn’t understand me. I don’t know what else to tell you. At no point could I tell him that he’s the fourth-choice forward.

“I’m the coach, and I’m the one who decides who plays and who doesn’t. I had a conversation with him before the match. I don’t know how he might have interpreted it. A player who wasn’t on the bench four days ago shouldn’t start today. It’s not a final, it’s not a do-or-die situation. … That’s all. I don’t have any problem with anyone.”

Elsewhere in Mbappe’s explosive interview, he sucked up to president Perez, hinted the club’s early exit from the Copa del Rey was because he wasn’t selected, and insisted he only has French TV at his Madrid home and not Spanish.

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Real Madrid and Mbappe reach unanimous sale decision

In truth, Real Madrid are a mess right now, but in Mourinho, Mbappe will have a key backer and the French striker will NOT be sold.

A petition to get Mbappe out of Real Madrid has surpassed 73 million signatures. Whether those 73 million signatures are legitimate is obviously open to debate and there may be some digital manipulation involved, but it has helped to shape the narrative over Mbappe and raised the talking point of an exit actually being possible.

Nevertheless, we previously reported Mourinho and Real Madrid have no interest in selling Mbappe, while the striker himself is determined to prove the dissenting fans wrong and be a success in Madrid.

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