Man Utd ‘proper title threat’ if INEOS sign £125m midfielder and pair him with Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United co-owners INEOS have been urged to raid Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson, as manager Michael Carrick is presented with the plan to play him alongside Bruno Fernandes and win the Premier League title next season.

With Carrick set to become the permanent manager of Man Utd after guiding the team to a Premier League top-five finish in the Premier League table this season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are now planning for the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Anderson from Nottingham Forest back on November 18, 2025.

Man Utd’s interest in a 2026 summer deal for the England international midfielder remains as strong as ever.

With Casemiro leaving at the end of the season and Manuel Ugarte also likely to head out of Old Trafford, too, Man Utd are looking to bring in two new central midfielders.

Fraser Fletcher reported on April 9 that Man Utd have ‘intensified their pursuit’ of Anderson.

It will not be a cheap deal, though, with Nottingham Forest looking for £125million for Anderson, according to The Athletic.

It will be a massive fee, but, according to The Sun’s tactical expert Dean Scoggins, Anderson is the midfielder that Man Utd need to win the Premier League title.

Scoggins believes that Anderson and Bruno Fernandes would be a great combination for Man Utd, and has praised his performance for Forest against the Red Devils at Old Trafford last weekend.

The analysis said on Tactics Exposed, as relayed in The Sun: “For me, Elliot Anderson should be the number one target for Manchester United in the summer. They should be all out for him.

“We know Man City are interested in him as well and there will be big clubs all over the world interested.

“He was absolutely everywhere, with 106 touches at Old Trafford as an away central midfield player. It was a joy to watch.

“Manchester United fans will be thinking, ‘I hope he’s here next year’.”

DON’T MISS: Carrick demands ‘trusted’ Man Utd star is NOT sold to Real Madrid as Mourinho plots stunning move

Anderson and Fernandes could win Man Utd Premier League title

Scoggins continued: “Does he play in the same team as Kobbie Mainoo or do they need a No6 as well? I think they need both, especially with the Champions League.

“But just imagine him and Bruno Fernandes in the same team. If they’ve all of a sudden got Bruno assisting from all around the penalty area, and then they’ve got Elliot Anderson backing up the play and firing the ball in, that front five are going to have an absolute field day.

“The way that Manchester United play, we’re assuming Michael Carrick’s going to be the manager now, suits Elliot Anderson better than City.

“He gave an absolute Rolls-Royce display and if you’ve got that every game at Old Trafford next season, then I think you’re talking about an £80m to £100m player.”

The expert added: “Bruno Fernandes, what a season.

“It is unbelievable from a No10 to be talking about him in that assist lead with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

“Yes some wanted Declan Rice to get the FWA award but for the season in a team not as good as Arsenal’s, Bruno Fernandes deserves all the plaudits that he’s getting.

“United wouldn’t even have had a chance at the Champions League in the second half of the season had he not been the one carrying it in the first half of the season.

“Carrick’s adapted the system, put him in the position that we kept saying he should be in as the No10 and let him be free to roam.

“If they can get Benjamin Sesko fit, if they can add a left winger to that group as well, and then they can add another player like Anderson in behind it, dare I say, they could be a proper title threat next season.

“They’re not a million miles away.”

READ NEXT: Ian Wright tells Man Utd to sign TWO Nottingham Forest midfielders – one is Elliot Anderson