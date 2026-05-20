Man Utd have received an ‘offer’ for Marcus Rashford – NOT from Barcelona

Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford, who is on loan from Manchester United

Manchester United have received an offer from Aston Villa for Marcus Rashford, according to a report, which has also revealed whether the Barcelona loanee would be willing to make the switch to the Villans.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona from Man Utd is about to come to an end, and the future of the England international winger beyond the summer is far from certain.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Barcelona do not want to trigger the €30millon (£26m, $35m) option in the loan deal for Rashford.

Barcelona want another loan deal for Rashford and then make it permanent in 2027.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are not willing to accept such terms.

We also understand that Man Utd want to get rid of Rashford for good in the summer of 2026 and are willing to sell him to clubs other than Barcelona.

It has emerged in the Spanish media that Man Utd have received an offer from Aston Villa.

Villa manager Unai Emery worked with Rashford during the second half of last season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd ‘have offers from other clubs, such as Aston Villa’.

Another Barcelona-loan Spanish publication, Sport, has also reported Villa’s interest in Rashford.

The report has noted: ‘Manchester United are confident that other clubs will be willing to pay the €30 million, including Aston Villa, where the striker already impressed Emery during his loan spell’.

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Marcus Rashford wants only Barcelona

Man Utd may be willing to sell Rashford to whichever club pays the asking price, but the winger only wants to play for Barcelona next season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona next season.

There have also been reports in the Spanish media that Rashford has an agreement over a three-year contract with Barcelona and is even willing to take a pay cut.

Incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with Rashford, too, with the Portuguese boss having worked with the winger at Man Utd.

However, Mundo Deportivo has reported that Rashford only has eyes for Barcelona next season.

The report stared: ‘Rashford, however, isn’t interested. Not for Mourinho, nor for Real Madrid.

‘He is “one hundred percent” focused on staying at Barca, sources close to him tell MD.

‘The English winger prioritises remaining at Barca and has given instructions to focus his future on the Blaugrana.

‘He isn’t considering any other destination, not even a return to Manchester United, where he is still under contract until June 2028.’

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