Man Utd reach decision on Mason Mount future after Michael Carrick call

Manchester United have knocked back a string of enquiries for Mason Mount this summer, with Michael Carrick determined to help the midfielder rediscover his best form at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

Mount has endured a frustrating spell since arriving from Chelsea in a deal worth £60million in the summer of 2023.

Injuries have repeatedly disrupted the England international’s progress, restricting him to 72 appearances for Man Utd so far, although he did make 12 league starts during the last campaign.

Despite his injury struggles, we understand that there is no appetite within Manchester United to move Mount on.

Sources have confirmed that a host of clubs from across Europe have checked on his availability in recent weeks.

Premier League sides Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Fulham have all made enquiries, while Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan and Napoli have also explored the possibility of a deal.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are another club understood to have asked about the 27-year-old’s situation.

However, Man Utd have made it clear to each interested party that Mount is not available for transfer.

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Michael Carrick wants Mason Mount to stay – sources

We understand that Carrick remains a huge admirer of the midfielder and believes there is still a top-class player waiting to emerge once he is able to enjoy an uninterrupted run of fitness.

The Man Utd boss values Mount’s intelligence, tactical flexibility and work ethic, while the midfielder also remains a hugely popular figure within the dressing room.

Mount is among the club’s higher earners, something that has inevitably led to speculation over his future given his limited impact since arriving from Chelsea.

But sources insist that neither the player nor the club are looking for an exit.

Instead, both parties are fully aligned in wanting to see Mount recapture the form that made him one of England’s most influential midfielders and a key figure for Chelsea before his move to Old Trafford.

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