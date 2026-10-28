Man Utd: Michael Carrick reaches decision on selecting Bruno Fernandes v Chelsea

Michael Carrick has held what’s being termed a ‘productive’ meeting with Manchester United players and staff, and a report has outlined whether Bruno Fernandes is expected to start versus Chelsea on Saturday.

News broke on Tuesday of Man Utd choosing to stand by their manager. Carrick has overseen a run of eight games without a win, and most recently, United have lost back-to-back matches by three-goal margins.

Nevertheless, with financial considerations in INEOS’s thinking and a desire to break the cycle of hiring and firing, United have chosen to give Carrick Saturday’s clash with Chelsea at least.

A fresh update on Wednesday morning from The Athletic has brought news on how Carrick is handling the situation.

They revealed the 45-year-old has held a clear-the-air meeting with players and staff, which has been described by sources as ‘productive’.

The report stated: ‘To that end, sources say Carrick held a meeting of players and staff – not directors – to clear the air at Carrington and attempt to get people on the same page.

‘The idea was to galvanise everyone to the common cause of winning matches, whatever grievances they might have.

‘The summit was said to be productive, but of course the proof will be seen on the pitch at Chelsea on Saturday.’

Will Michael Carrick select Bruno Fernandes?

All eyes will be on Carrick’s team selection for the contest at Stamford Bridge, and more specifically, whether the captain is recalled.

Lisandro Martinez was the first to break rank and speak out during this dire run of results, though the Argentine’s ire was directed at director of football, Jason Wilcox, not Carrick.

In the aftermath of the 4-1 pumping in Como, Fernandes spoke out too, and this time, he indirectly criticised Carrick when questioning the tactics deployed.

Carrick responded by dropping Fernandes for the game against Bournemouth, which United lost 3-0. Fernandes remained an unused substitute versus the Cherries.

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The Athletic noted that as far as their sources are concerned, Carrick will draw a line under the spat with Fernandes and move on.

In other words, Fernandes will be available for selection, and while he’s in poor form right now having not scored or assisted in six games, logic would dictate the reigning Premier League player of the year will return to the starting eleven.

The report concluded: ‘Carrick has his own decision on Fernandes, whether to back or bench.

‘Those who know both men feel they will address the matter head-on, and sources say the mood as things stand is that a line will be drawn after Carrick dropped his captain on Sunday, which would make Fernandes available to start the trip to Stamford Bridge, a ground where he has enjoyed success before.’

Soon after, Ben Jacobs reported much of the same, stating on X: ‘talkSPORT understands Michael Carrick cleared the air with Bruno Fernandes, with the #MUFC captain expected to start at Chelsea.

‘Talks took place between Carrick and Fernandes before training today.’