Man Utd CANCEL planned January signing as INEOS devise new transfer strategy

Manchester United no longer intend to sign a striker in the upcoming January transfer window, with a report revealing the new plan formulated by INEOS.

The main Man Utd signings over the summer all came in midfield, with other positions, most notably left-back and striker, overlooked.

Beyond Luke Shaw and Benjamin Sesko, Man Utd don’t have very much to choose from in the left-back and striker spots respectively. What’s more, both players have suffered with injuries in the early going this term.

The BBC recently revealed that internally, Man Utd view the decision not to add in those positions in the summer as ‘flawed’.

Accordingly, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Man Utd were planning to add a new frontman in the winter window.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta was on United’s radar, with INEOS seeking an experienced option who is proven in the Premier League.

More recently, Fabrizio Romano declared Man Utd plan to “attack” the January window, with multiple signings possible.

But according to the latest from Football Insider and their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, if several signings are made, they’ll all come in defence.

Man Utd won’t sign a forward, only want defenders in January

He stated: ‘Manchester United will delay strengthening elsewhere as they prioritise defensive signings in January.

‘Despite suggestions that Michael Carrick’s squad is short in a number of key positions, including on the wing and up front, any moves for attacking players have been put on ice.’

‘Instead, the Red Devils are ready to accelerate plans to sign new defensive players in the mid-season window, with a left-back and centre-back currently high on their list.’

Regarding the pursuit of a left-back, Romano previously insisted RB Leipzig’s David Raum, 28, is one to watch in 2027.

Raum is out of contract at season’s end and will thus be available for a cut-price fee in January.

Adding fuel to this transfer fire was a recent report from the Daily Briefing that stated Raum is now Man Utd’s ‘top target’ in the left-back position.

Furthermore, sources previously told TEAMtalk that the 40-cap Germany international is willing to jump ship to Man Utd in January.

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At 28, Raum would represent an immediate solution, albeit not a long-term one. He’d bring leadership, being Leipzig’s captain, and a wealth of experience at both club and international level.

Over the past three campaigns, Raum provided an impressive 28 assists across all competitions.

Man Utd hoped to sign Lewis Hall in the summer just gone, but he quickly penned new and improved terms at Newcastle once the window closed.