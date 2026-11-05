Michael Carrick sack: Man Utd reach decision on appointing interim manager after INEOS dismiss fluke Roma win

Manchester United owners INEOS aren’t putting much stock in the comeback victory over Roma, and the club have reached a decision on appointing an interim manager if Michael Carrick is sacked.

Man Utd secured their first win in 10 games on Tuesday, coming back from two goals down to sink red-hot Roma 3-2.

Matheus Cunha was the star of the show, notching twice as Old Trafford came alive during a memorable second half.

However, Carrick is not out of the woods yet, with Man Utd still giving consideration to changing managers after Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa during the international break.

That’s according to senior Sky Sports News reporter, Rob Dorsett, who spoke at length on the managerial situation at United on Thursday morning.

Firstly, Dorsett insisted Man Utd will NOT appoint an interim if firing Carrick. Instead, they’ll move straight to a new permanent boss, with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Fabian Hurzeler in their sights.

Furthermore, the reporter revealed United chiefs won’t be fooled by the Roma win, which was described as “chaotic”. The naked truth Man Utd cannot overlook is the club only sit outside of the relegation zone in the Premier League on goal difference.

Man Utd still considering sacking Michael Carrick

Dorsett stated: “It’s been made clear to me that Man Utd are unlikely to appoint another interim coach if they decide to replace Carrick in the coming weeks.

“At the moment, there’s still support for Carrick. The preferred option for everyone involved is that results improve, performances improve, and Michael Carrick keeps his job.

“But I think there’s a lingering concern that Man Utd are 17th in the Premier League, and only outside of the relegation places on goal difference.

“And whilst that victory over Roma has definitely brought breathing there’s space, the feeling from United bosses as I glean it is that it was quite a chaotic win.

“It was only the re-taken penalty from Bruno Fernandes that turned the tide, and that one win is not going to convince everyone that the team is going in the right drection.

“So as a result of that United bosses are still considering other options.”

Dorsett concluded by noting Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Fabian Hurzeler are the candidates Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada are mulling over.

Unai Emery was the dream target but he’s primed to pen fresh terms with Aston Villa. Antonio Conte was not mentioned once.

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David Ornstein verdict on Michael Carrick sack

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein has also given his take on Carrick’s situation, stating: “I do think, whether you like it or not, that they wanted to keep Carrick on.

“That was their decision to make him permanent head coach. And when they gave him this sort of vote of confidence after the Bournemouth match, despite two such chastening results.

“I hear that they sort of took the temperature of the dressing room and the environment at Carrington, and they felt that the players being booed off after Carrick was cheered off and serenaded post Bournemouth was a moment of realisation for this group that we’ve not managed to see off another coach, that we need to put this right, that it’s not going to be him that sort of pays the price immediately, and that’s why I think they decided on those three matches.

“I don’t think it was by default that he got it [the job], but naturally, let’s not kid ourselves.

“The market plays a big factor. If there had been a dream target available for Manchester United, I think they would have made a change. It’s not disrespectful to Carrick to say that, and he would probably know it too.

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“So the market is significant, but I think, in the circumstances, they really did want Carrick to try and have a little bit more time to turn it around.

“Because, of course, they could have got rid of him if he was the main problem, and they could have put an interim in charge and tried to get some sort of bounce while they do this work to bring in a permanent successor.”