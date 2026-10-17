New Man Utd star brutally told summer transfer will ‘NEVER’ work – ‘poor’ Bruno Fernandes to blame

Manchester United summer signing Youri Tielemans has been told that his move to Old Trafford will “never” work for one main reason.

Tielemans joined Man Utd from Aston Villa in the summer for around £35m, with INEOS activating his release clause.

At the time, this deal was considered a major coup because the Belgian international has shone in the Premier League for Aston Villa and Leicester City.

However, the experienced midfielder has struggled since joining Man Utd because he does not have the legs to get around the pitch and head coach Michael Carrick is yet to find the right blend to get the best out of him.

And ex-United defender Paul Parker fears Tielemans’ move to Man Utd will “never” work because of captain Bruno Fernandes.

Parker told Free Bets: “If you look at him in a Villa shirt and the way Villa played, it was so important to Villa. The way they played from the back and everything. He’s working with McGinn. It was good because there was great movement, high energy around the midfield when he was in possession”.

“[At United] They’ve just never done it. You’re never going to get that, really, with a Bruno Fernandes in that way, because he’s not disciplined enough with and without the ball. All of a sudden, he goes and makes a goal or he makes a pass so he can chase another trophy for assists.”

“They’ve even lost the strength of counter-attacks because they still haven’t got a midfield player who can go from box to box, to join in, to make a run through, to go beyond the striker.”

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Parker has also argued that Man Utd need to drop Fernandes for this weekend’s vital game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

According to Parker, Fernandes has not been “doing enough” and needs to be “left out” at the weekend.

Parker told The Metro: “They haven’t got someone who’s leading, Fernandes just doesn’t do enough and he’s had a poor season.

“He just hasn’t been there when it’s needed, and it’s costing United now, and I think a strong manager, a manager who wants to make a mark and is willing to be brave, is going to make that decision.

“He [Fernandes] gets frustrated too easily, and he takes it out on his teammates, and at the moment, you need everything together. So, I would leave out Fernandes and try to get as many legs on that pitch as possible.”