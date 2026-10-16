Arsenal react after learning Julian Alvarez is about to make a big change

Arsenal are worried that Barcelona will beat them to the signing of Julian Alvarez after learning that the Atletico Madrid striker is changing his agent, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Argentine star would be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Alvarez was one of Arsenal’s top targets in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal were willing to pay over £100million for the Atletico striker, with the Premier League champions’ sporting director Andrea Berta personally keen on a deal.

However, Alvarez only wanted to join Barcelona, but Atletico refused to sell the Argentina international striker to the Spanish champions.

The striker eventually stayed at Atletico, but interest from Arsenal remains.

However, according to Sport, Arsenal are now worried about a renewed threat from Barcelona for the Atletico striker after learning that Alvarez is about to change his agent.

The 26-year-old is very close to signing with Pablo Barquero, the agent who handled Rodri’s transfer to Barcelona from Manchester City in the summer of 2026.

Alvarez, who has decided to part ways with agent Fernando Hidalgo, and Rodri played together at Man City.

Sport has stated: ‘Arsenal are beginning to fear that FC Barcelona will once again stand in their way, preventing the signing of Julian Alvarez.

‘The Atlético Madrid striker remains one of Mikel Arteta’s top targets, but the choice of his new agent could tip the scales in favour of the Catalan club.

‘This is the fear circulating in England.

‘The Argentine is very close to signing with Pablo Barquero, the agent who handled Rodri’s transfer to Barca last summer.

‘The news has sparked some concern within Arsenal.

‘The London club has been working for months on the possibility of signing the Argentine striker, but they are once again faced with a familiar obstacle: the player’s preference for wearing the Barcelona colours.’

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Julian Alvarez open to Arsenal move – sources

Alvarez’s number one choice in the summer of 2026 was Barcelona.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Alvarez is now seriously considering a move to Arsenal.

Barcelona signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in the summer of 2026.

We understand that Barcelona are keeping tabs on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018 and have lodged an appeal.

Should that appeal fail, then Man City could face severe punishment, including being thrown out of the Premier League.

Haaland is unlikely to stay at Man City if that were to happen, opening the possibility of a potential move to Barcelona.

Bailey said: “Sources have told us that Alvarez’s camp have held detailed discussions about his future in recent weeks, including the reality that there are only a limited number of destinations capable of satisfying his ambitions if he decides to leave Atletico.

“And, significantly, Arsenal are now emerging as his first-choice alternative to Barcelona.”

Bailey further noted: “The Gunners have already demonstrated their willingness to spend heavily on the striker and maintain a strong relationship with Atletico following Berta’s discussions with the Spanish club.

“Now, with Alvarez’s thinking shifting and Barcelona’s ability to accommodate him becoming less certain, Arsenal have been handed renewed hope of completing a deal.”

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