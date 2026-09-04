Man Utd announce PERMANENT exit of forward who’s ‘like Jonathan David’

Manchester United have announced the permanent departure of 19-year-old forward Gabriele Biancheri, despite him being named in the club’s squad list for 2026/27 just an hour earlier.

The teenager joined the Red Devils from Cardiff City back in 2023 and put in impressive performances for the club’s youth sides.

He then had a spell on loan with with Rotherham United, for whom he made 11 appearances, but failed to cement a place in the starting XI.

Biancheri was listed as a registered player on Man Utd’s website on Thursday, when the club revealed their Premier League squad list for this season.

However, only a few hours later, it was announced that the striker would be joining Austrian second-division side FC Wacker Innsbruck on a permanent deal.

“Manchester United academy forward Gabriele Biancheri has agreed to join FC Wacker Innsbruck on a permanent deal, subject to registration,” reads the Man Utd statement.

“He now departs for the Austrian 2.Liga outfit with everyone at Manchester United wishing Gabriele all the best with his next stage of his career.”

READ NEXT – Liverpool and Man Utd talks held over Wolves wonderkid as Molineux stance revealed

Man Utd offload ‘dynamic’ striker compared to Jonathan David

Biancheri showed serious promise in Man Utd’s youth ranks but ultimately failed to force his way into Michael Carrick’s long term plans.

He notched an impressive 14 goals in 26 games in the 2023/24 season for the Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 sides combined.

The five-time capped Welsh under-21s international then scored 22 times in 37 games in 2024/25, and notched eight in 35 games last season.

Biancheri is eligible to play for Wales, as well as the national teams of both his father (Italy) and his mother (Canada).

He spent time training with the Canadian first team in the summer of 2025, and it’s fair to say that manager Jesse Marsch is a big believer in his abilities.

“He’s a dynamic player, he’s very good around the goal”, Marsh said in a press conference.

“He’s a striker that can play up on the backline but also is good at coming underneath and connecting plays and being part of the build-up phase.

“The striker position is competitive with us, but he’s still young, and I think he could have the opportunity to establish himself as a flexible player in the way we play, a little bit like how [Lille and Canada forward] Jonathan David plays.”

READ MORE – Wales left-back keen on Man Utd move reaches FINAL decision as INEOS make Lewis Hall call