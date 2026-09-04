Nottingham Forest already planning £50m Tottenham raid in January

Nottingham Forest have not given up on the prospect of signing Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report, as Reds manager Oliver Glasner reflects on the transfer deals that the club’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, helped facilitate.

On August 4, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi wanted to keep Bergvall at the club.

Sources told us at the time that Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid were keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Sweden international midfielder.

We reported at the time that Bergvall had told Tottenham that he wanted to leave for a club where he would get regular playing time.

However, De Zerbi held lengthy talks with Bergvall and convinced him to stay, even though Tottenham were willing to sell the 20-year-old for £60million.

Chelsea also considered a deadline-day deal for Bergvall, with Xabi Alonso’s side looking to replace Enzo Fernandez following the Argentina international midfielder’s departure to Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest also tried to sign Bergvall in the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 16 that Tottenham had turned down a bid of £38million from Forest for Bergvall.

The Telegraph has now reported that Forest could try to sign the youngster when the transfer window opens in January.

The report has stated: ‘Forest’s other priority target in midfield this summer was Spurs’ Lucas Bergvall.

‘An offer of £38m was rejected in July, with Tottenham’s valuation at least £50m.

‘The Sweden international also attracted interest from Chelsea and Newcastle, and Forest opted to remain calm.

“It is a deal they may look to revisit in January.’

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Oliver Glasner pleased with Nottingham Forest deals

While Forest failed to land Bergvall, the Reds signed Xaver Schlager, Ousmane Diomande, Steven Benda, Liam Delap and Daniel Munoz.

Forest also signed Gustavo Sa before sending him out on loan to Olympiacos.

Forest manager Glasner said: “I’m very happy, very pleased with how the transfer window went at the end.

“We wanted to reduce the number of players and also add quality players with top character.

“I think we achieved everything.”

Regarding signing Munoz from his former club Palace, Glasner said: “I mentioned we wanted to add quality and mentality.

“I think Daniel Munoz has proven both in the Premier League, and also at the World Cup when he played for Colombia.

“He’s very reliable and his mentality is incredible.

“But also it’s now for him to settle in and get everybody known.

“He didn’t play many minutes for Palace in pre-season and he arrived very late so it’s getting him back to his top fitness level.

“As soon as we were informed he could be available, I said he could be a great addition.

“The club worked hard and could find an agreement, so that’s why he’s now a Forest player.”

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