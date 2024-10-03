Man Utd draw up £34m bid for Champions League winger in exceptional form

Manchester United have set their sights on a 2025 deal for Benfica ace Kerem Akturkoglu, a report has claimed.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd recruitment chiefs have been hugely impressed by the winger’s fantastic start to the new campaign and are now eyeing him as a target for next summer.

Akturkoglu only signed for Benfica in the summer, joining from Galatasaray in a €12million (£10m / US$13.2m) deal, but the Portuguese giants could make a big profit on him at the end of the season.

The report states that the Man Utd hierarchy have already drawn up a €40m (£33.7m / US$44.1m) offer for Akturkoglu, who mainly likes to operate on the left flank.

Several big clubs around Europe are tracking Akturkoglu as a potential transfer target for 2025, but Man Utd’s interest in him is supposedly ‘serious’ and they are keen to win the chase.

It makes sense that Man Utd scouts are taking a look at Akturkoglu, as he has got off to a flying start this term.

The wide man has notched six goals and five assists in 11 games so far, which includes Champions League strikes for Benfica against Red Star Belgrade and Atletico Madrid.

Akturkoglu form catches Man Utd attention

Akturkoglu has swiftly adapted to life at the Estadio da Luz and has already established himself as a key part of the Benfica side. But if his brilliant form continues then it is likely he will leave Benfica and join a major club, possibly as soon as next year.

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with moves for the Turkey star, though if Fichajes are to be believed then it is Man Utd who hold the strongest interest as things stand.

Man Utd’s current options at left wing are Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Rashford continues to pick up criticism amid his unreliable form, with Garnacho potentially on the route to usurping him as Man Utd’s main threat in wide areas.

The Red Devils let Jadon Sancho join Chelsea in the summer, while Antony has struggled since moving to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022. These factors could see Man Utd ramp up their interest in Akturkoglu next year.

Although, it must be noted that Man Utd fans would probably want a bigger name to join the team and improve the starting eleven.

Man Utd news: Ten Hag sack update, Gary Neville verdict

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided his take on Erik ten Hag’s precarious situation at Man Utd.

The journalist said: “I’ve seen the stories but guys, no, I can’t confirm there is any list for managers to replace Erik ten Hag at the moment.

“I can guarantee that Man United are not talking to any manager now, because they want to see the team’s performance against Porto and Aston Villa before making any decision.

“So, all links with all managers… nothing confirmed so far.”

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd hope to employ a British manager next, with Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate all under consideration.

But club chiefs are also eyeing up targets from elsewhere, including Thomas Tuchel and Simone Inzaghi.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has explained why his former club should decide against moving for ex-England boss Southgate.

“I said last season, I’ve never seen Gareth as a fit for Manchester United or Manchester United to be a fit for Gareth,” the pundit declared.

“I’ve never seen it as something that the club would do, I’ve never seen it as something that Manchester United would do. The only connection I see is that (sporting director) Dan Ashworth has worked with Gareth and Gareth has done a very good job with England.

“Manchester United fans are a bunch of people who have feeling, who have a spirit, and I don’t think they’re connected to this idea yet. Gareth could do exactly what he’s done with England if he was to come in in the next few months or year or whenever it may be, and completely change people’s thinking and change the dynamic around the decision.

“He would come in – not unusually for him because he came into the England job with not a lot of love – he would be coming into Manchester United with scepticism, there is no doubt about that, from Manchester United fans.

“He would know that; Gareth has been around the block, he would know that it’s not the most exciting appointment for Manchester United fans to be able to look at.”

IN FOCUS – Akturkoglu’s career so far

By Rob McCarthy