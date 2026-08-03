Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Man Utd want to sign Francisco Conceicao

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are not trying to bring Francisco Conceicao to Old Trafford, with the transfer guru also revealing whether Juventus would be willing to sell the winger.

On July 31, it emerged in the Italian media that Man Utd want to sign Conceicao from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that, along with Liverpool, Man Utd are interested in the Portugal international winger.

The Italian publication claimed that there have been ‘enquiries’ from both Liverpool and Man Utd for the 23-year-old winger.

The report added: ‘Barring any surprises, his departure from Juventus will take place around mid-August, with the return of Luciano Spalletti’s team to Italy.

‘At Continassa, they’re hoping to cash in on €40-€50 million (with bonuses) from the Portuguese forward, fresh from two seasons with Juventus.’

Transfer guru Romano has now given his take on speculation that Man Utd want to sign Conceicao.

The Italian journalist has reported that, as things stand, Man Utd have no plans to make a move for the winger.

Man Utd NOT in for Francisco Conceicao

Romano said on his Italian YouTube channel: “We have received many questions in recent days on one player, Francisco Conceicao.

“Why? Because someone has been talking about Manchester United regarding Conceicao.

“Guys, I have absolutely no confirmation of that, not even a single phone call.

“And not because Conceicao isn’t a Manchester United calibre player, quite the contrary, but because Manchester United is arguably better positioned in that role than anywhere else on the team.

“There is Mbeumo, who is doing very well.

“Last year, he was an exceptional signing.

“There is Amad Diallo, who is a very important player for Utd, and that position is absolutely perfect for him.

“As of today, I don’t see Manchester United working on Francisco Conceicao.

“There are denials from everyone, the player’s entourage, Utd, Juve and, so, I don’t know where this story about Conceicao and Manchester United came from.”

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Juventus willing to sell Francisco Conceicao

Romano, though, has said that Juventus would be willing to sell Conceicao at the right price.

The journalist continued: “Now, as for whether doors could open for Conceicao.

“We have to be careful; we need to see if any clubs will come forward and be ready to pay what Juventus would ask for him.

“Today, Juve aren’t actively trying to sell Conceicao, nor is Conceicao trying to leave Juve.

“I mean, it’s a situation that reminds me a bit of what we said about Bremer in June.

“Everyone said Bayern was after Bremer, but it never existed.

“Manchester United and Conceicao today doesn’t exist.

“If it happens tomorrow morning, I will tell you, but today it’s not there.”

“So, I remember a situation where these players could leave if the right team comes along with the right offer for both the right player and Juve, then we can talk about it.

“But today Juve aren’t trying to sell Conceicao, nor is Conceicao saying, ‘Juve, I want to leave’.

“So, it’s a situation that, like all those regarding important players in our league, unfortunately, if the right financial opportunity arrives, it gets evaluated; otherwise, we are more than happy as is.

“So, this is the scenario surrounding Francisco Conceicao.”

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