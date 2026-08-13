Nicolo Tresoldi is an option in attack for Manchester United

Manchester United are among the clubs looking at German under-21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi this summer, seeing him as ideal to give competition to Benjamin Sesko in the No.9 position.

United finished third in the Premier League last season and have added some good players this summer, namely Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. The midfield pair are two of three players added so far, and other positions are being looked into.

It’s known that the Red Devils want a left-back, while strikers are continuing to be pursued.

According to Caught Offside, United are looking for competition for Sesko, who scored 12 goals in his debut season.

They are said to see 21-year-old German striker Tresoldi as a good option up front this summer. The Club Brugge striker – who last season scored 23 goals – is also being eyed by Chelsea and Tottenham within the Premier League.

Tresoldi is said to be valued between €45-50million (£32.5-42.7m) this summer, which is said to add to his appeal.

Roma had a bid below that rejected and it’s believed they’ll struggle to go much higher.

READ MORE: Manchester United make decision on selling Bruno Fernandes this summer

Barcelona accelerating for Tresoldi

There are drawbacks reported in the pursuits of some of the aforementioned Premier League clubs. United will have to get rid of Joshua Zirkzee to land a striker, while the same is true with Chelsea and Nicolas Jackson.

And there is said to be an early indication that Barcelona are accelerating for Tresoldi.

The LaLiga giants look likely to sell Ferran Torres, earning a windfall which could go on the German. Indeed, they’re looking for alternatives for Julian Alvarez, with Atletico Madrid seemingly not allowing Julian Alvarez head to Barca.

There is a clear sense at United that more additions are needed after the three signings they’ve made so far.

Manager Michael Carrick has told Sky Sports News: “We’re delighted with the players we’ve brought in, first and foremost.

“We’ve improved the group. We’ve improved the squad in different ways. Balance, quality and the direction we want to go in.

“So the players that we’ve brought in, I think we’ve done really good business and we’ve got some top, top, top players. So we’re delighted with that. We always want to improve.

“We want more, we need more. We keep looking forward to how we can do that. So that never stops. We’re conscious of that and we’ve got to keep pushing.”