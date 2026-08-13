An insider has revealed that Bradley Barcola is desperate to join Liverpool and is frustrated with current events, while Fabrizio Romano has stated two wingers are wanted at Anfield.

The Reds clearly want to replace Mohamed Salah this summer. They have some promising young wingers in Rio Ngumoha and new signing Victor Munoz, but Barcola could become a player who could match his impact soon enough.

Liverpool have been pressing for the Paris Saint-Germain winger for weeks, and progress has been slow.

Barcola frustrated at progress

Per credible French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Barcola is ‘increasingly frustrated’ with the current situation.

He reports the French winger ‘views a move to Liverpool very favourably’ and is evidently attracted to a move to Anfield.

That’s amid the suggestion that he’s not going to get a lot of game time in a competitive PSG attack.

But they want to earn £145million from Barcola’s sale, Liverpool believed a deal of £120million is fair for the wide man.

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Liverpool want two wingers

Liverpool were also interested in signing fellow PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye, but knowing what they’ll have to splash to land Barcola, they’re reported to have exited the pursuit.

They still want two more wingers to add to the mix this summer, though, per insider Romano.

He said: “Ibrahim Mbaye. Liverpool spoke with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes, for several days.

“But my information is that [Liverpool] believe that signing Barcola and Mbaye means spending almost €200m (£171m). So that would be a crazy package to spend on two players.

“My understanding is that Liverpool’s plan is to sign two wingers by the end of the window, especially if Cody Gakpo goes to Tottenham.

“If Gakpo goes to Tottenham, and Liverpool sign Barcola, there is still space for one more winger.

“But at the moment, the price made by PSG for Mbaye is considered too expensive.”

Gakpo move being pursued

And that Gakpo is being pursued is clear, with Romano issuing an update on his future elsewhere.

He said: “More movements are expected at Tottenham in the next days, because don’t forget their top targets remain two players: one is Cody Gakpo, the other one is Savinho.

“On the wings, they are working on these two deals.”

What fee Tottenham might pay for Gakpo is unclear, but they’ve been moving for him for a little while and their interest has not wavered.