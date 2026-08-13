Manchester United will not sell Bruno Fernandes during the current transfer window, despite continued links with a host of European and overseas clubs, according to sources close to the club.

The Portuguese midfielder, who remains United’s club captain, is regarded as a fundamental figure in Michael Carrick’s plans for the forthcoming Premier League campaign.

Sources reiterate that Fernandes is viewed as indispensable to the side that secured Champions League qualification under the former United midfielder last season, and that the 31-year-old is very happy at Old Trafford.

Interest in the attacking-midfielder has surfaced again this summer, with reports linking him to sides in Serie A, Turkey and the Saudi Pro League.

However, United hierarchy have made clear there is no intention of entertaining bids. Fernandes is under contract until 2027, with the club holding an option to extend by a further year, providing additional security as Carrick prepares for his first full season in permanent charge. There are also sources who claim United are set to offer him a new bumper deal.

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Fernandes central to United plans

Carrick, appointed permanently in May after a highly successful interim spell that transformed United’s fortunes, has publicly and privately stressed the importance of retaining key leaders.

Fernandes’ creativity and leadership have been central to the improved results and atmosphere around the squad since the change in the dugout. Sources indicate the player himself has no desire to leave and is fully committed to the project at Old Trafford, prioritising footballing ambition and family stability over any potential lucrative moves abroad.

With the new Premier League season due to begin later this month, United’s focus remains on building around established performers rather than dismantling the spine of the team. Fernandes’ continued presence offers continuity and experience as Carrick looks to challenge higher up the table and compete on multiple fronts.

Club sources have consistently played down any prospect of a departure, emphasising that the captain remains central to both short-term and longer-term ambitions. As the transfer window enters its final stages, the message from Old Trafford is clear: Bruno Fernandes is going nowhere.