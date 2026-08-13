Manchester United are looking at a pair of star attackers this summer

Manchester United are in pursuit of a forward who Liverpool have just dropped back from, while a German striker is being eyed to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko.

United have added two new midfielders this summer, in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. However, Michael Carrick has been clear in his desire for more signings.

“We always want to improve,” he said.

“We want more, we need more. We keep looking forward to how we can do that. So that never stops. We’re conscious of that and we’ve got to keep pushing.”

Ibrahim Mbaye eyed

A few of the links with United currently are in attack, and one man has just dropped off Liverpool’s radar and onto United’s.

Indeed, reports suggest the Red Devils have enquired about whether Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Myabe would be willing to head to Old Trafford.

They’re said to have set their sights on the signing of the winger, said to be a ‘gem.’

It comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed Liverpool aren’t actively pursuing Mbaye as they were of late.

He said: “My understanding is that Liverpool’s plan is to sign two wingers by the end of the window, especially if Cody Gakpo goes to Tottenham.

“But at the moment, the price made by PSG for Mbaye is considered too expensive.”

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive teenagers of all time, including two Man Utd transfers

Nicolo Tresoldi on United radar

There is also interest from United this summer to add competition for striker Benjamin Sesko, after his 12-goal debut season. The Red Devils are looking at German under-21 Nicolo Tresoldi.

The Club Brugge man is valued at €45-50million (£32.5-42.7m) this summer, which is said to add to the appeal for English clubs.

As well as United, Chelsea and Tottenham are linked with the German.

But Barcelona are believed to be accelerating for Tresoldi, so whether he’ll remain available for long remains to be seen.

United conclusive on Bruno Fernandes

And, though he had one of the best seasons of his career last term and Michael Carrick seems very happy to have him in his squad, there remains speculation on Bruno Fernandes moving away from Old Trafford.

But sources have set the record straight to TEAMtalk, stating he will not be sold, as the view is he’s indispensable.

Fernandes remains a vital part of the United squad and the club’s hierarchy have therefore made it clear they have no interest in entertaining bids.

It is even suggested that the Manchester outfit are planning to offer the Portuguese superstar a new deal to remain at the club for longer than he’s currently slated for.