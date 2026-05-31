Fabrizio Romano reacts to shock claims Harry Maguire could leave Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window, amid claims in the Italian media that Inter Milan want the Old Trafford star.

In early April, Maguire signed a new contract with Man Utd until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Maguire had interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Juventus and AC Milan, among other clubs, but he decided to commit his future to Man Utd.

The defender said at the time: “Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day.

“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.

“You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, noted: “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.

“Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success.”

Maguire has helped Man Utd qualify for the Champions League next season and is an important player in manager Michael Carrick’s team.

However, there has been speculation in the Italian media that Inter Milan want to sign Maguire.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, ‘Inter have been offered Harry Maguire’

The Italian publication added that Maguire ‘could leave Manchester in the summer’.

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Harry Maguire will stay at Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

Rumours linking Maguire with a move to Italy come as a shock, given that he signed a new deal just a few weeks ago.

It is hard to envisage Man Utd being willing to sell the England international central defender, or the former Leicester City star himself being open to an exit from Old Trafford.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has responded to the speculation and has stressed that Maguire will stay at Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Just denying what happened in Italy.

“They are mentioning Harry Maguire is an option for Italian clubs, but my understanding is that Maguire is staying at Man Utd.”

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