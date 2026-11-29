Manchester United are plotting a shock move to sign a Tottenham striker, having decided against going after a Mauricio Pochettino favourite up top.

Only four sides have scored fewer goals than United in the Premier League this season. The 19th-placed Red Devils also have the second-worst goal difference of any club.

Pochettino seemingly does not know who his best option is up top, having dropped Matheus Cunha for Joshua Zirkzee in the last game before the Brazilian came on to replace him.

United are known to want to add a new No.9 to the squad in January, and a shock name has come onto their list.

United considering Richarlison transfer

It’s reported that the Red Devils are considering a move for Spurs striker Richarlison.

TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham expect him to move on in January and have set a £10-15million price tag.

The new report states Richarlison is one name on the United shortlist amid their hopes of securing a new No.9.

However, it’s said it’s ‘unclear’ if the Manchester outfit are going to formalise their interest in the Brazilian in January.

READ MORE: £50m Man Utd forward wanted by FOUR clubs as Pochettino call questioned

Folarin Balogun decision reached

Fellow striker Folarin Balogun has been heavily linked with a move to United since Pochettino arrived, given the USMNT striker starred under the boss during their time together.

But The Athletic reports that among all the links, the Red Devils aren’t going after the Monaco striker.

The report read: ‘At centre-forward, Folarin Balogun is available from Monaco during the winter window, but United are not expected to be in for him.

‘Pochettino had an excellent experience of Balogun while in charge of the United States — he was a pivotal focal point for his team at the World Cup — and sources in France say Monaco are open to doing a deal, which would alert teams across Europe.

‘United, however, are looking elsewhere for now.’

Amad Diallo has interest in January

And after suggestions Amad Diallo could look to leave United, it’s believed he has four big clubs tracking him.

Per a report, Aston Villa interest remains, as well as the winger being tracked by Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Per the report, offers in the range of £46-50million could see United accept Amad’s exit.

They do not want to lose an attacker without it making financial and sporting sense, hence the fee named.