Manchester United are considering a January move for Tottenham striker Richarlison to rectify their issues in front of goal, according to a report.

United have massively struggled in essentially every area this season. The Red Devils are one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League, with 14 goals in 12 games, and only Crystal Palace have conceded more than they have.

In the last two league games, United have shipped eight goals and haven’t scored one.

There’s a belief that the Red Devils are looking to rectify both defence and attack, with moves expected in January at left-back, centre-back and up top.

There have been a number of names linked in the striker position, including Folarin Balogun, Igor Matanovic and previously Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who’s since penned a new deal with Leeds.

In what would be a shock transfer, talkSPORT reports United are considering a January move for Tottenham man Richarlison.

The report states that with the Red Devils preparing to add in the final third, the Brazilian is on the club’s shortlist of No.9s.

That said, it’s ‘unclear’ if the club will formalise their interest in Richarlison in the January window.

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Richarlison price tag known

Richarlison has sat out the season with Tottenham, having fallen out with the club. Roberto De Zerbi told the striker he’d not be needed, and he had the chance to depart in the summer, but nothing came of it.

He has been linked with a few clubs ahead of January, given that if he doesn’t move on then, he’ll be stranded for the remainder of the campaign.

TEAMtalk is aware his exit is expected in the winter window, though with the caveat that Richarlison will only move on if he’s guaranteed regular first-team football.

Tottenham have lowered their asking price in order to facilitate a move, with offers in the range of £10-15million enough to secure his services.

Spurs feel that’s a fair reflection of Richarlison’s situation, both outside of the squad and in terms of his contract.

Interest in Turkey is rife, with Trabzonspor and Galatasaray among the clubs who want to sign the Tottenham striker.

The former have been in contact with both the club and Richarlison’s representatives, while the latter have shown interest in the transfer.

The striker wants to remain in Europe, so interest from Brazilian clubs isn’t going to amount to much.