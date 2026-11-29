Arsenal are continuing their background work on signing a new right-back, but TEAMtalk can reveal the Gunners are prepared to play a patient game after being left hugely impressed by the performances of Ben White this season.

The north London club entered the 2026/27 campaign exploring options beyond White, with TEAMtalk previously revealing that Arsenal were even open to considering a sale during the summer transfer window.

However, the 29-year-old has prompted a significant rethink at the Emirates Stadium, with his performances whenever called upon earning considerable admiration from senior figures at the club.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal officials are ‘hugely’ impressed with White’s form this term, while his importance to the squad remains clear despite his status as second choice behind Jurrien Timber.

White has registered three assists across his seven Premier League starts this season, underlining the quality he continues to offer Mikel Arteta when given an opportunity.

His contractual situation also puts Arsenal in a strong position. White’s current deal runs until 2028 and includes a 12-month club option that could extend his stay in north London until 2029.

Sources tell us that formal discussions with the defender and his representatives are scheduled to take place heading into 2027, when Arsenal will assess whether to activate that extension.

Much will depend on White’s own satisfaction with his current role. He remains a prominent and respected figure in the dressing room, but is fully aware that Timber has established himself as Arteta’s undisputed first-choice right-back.

Mikel Arteta intervenes

Crucially, TEAMtalk understands that Arteta has now informed sporting director Andrea Berta that he wants White to remain part of his squad.

That does not necessarily mean a new contract will be offered, given the existing terms already provide Arsenal with the option of keeping the defender until 2029.

Instead, the immediate priority is to establish how White views his position and whether he is happy to continue providing competition and high-level cover.

His reliable displays and professional attitude have also influenced Arsenal’s thinking around their recruitment plans.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this year, the Gunners remain active in their search for a new right-sided defender, with Sporting CP’s Ivan Fresneda among the players they continue to admire.

Sources have confirmed that the 22-year-old Spaniard remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar, with the club keeping a close eye on his progress.

Elsewhere, Roma duo Wesley and Emanuele Lulli continue to impress Arsenal’s scouting network, while versatile Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins is another player attracting attention.

However, White’s form means Arsenal are under no immediate pressure to force through a signing. With Arteta keen to retain the defender and the club holding a contractual option beyond 2028, Berta and his recruitment team can afford to be selective.

Arsenal will continue their due diligence on the market, but White has given the Gunners greater flexibility over when, and who, they bring in next.

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