Nick Woltemade could be used for Newcastle to secure a Juventus star

Newcastle United are exploring an ambitious deal with Juventus that could see Nick Woltemade make his loan move permanent, with three members of the Italian giants’ squad emerging as potential targets, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Magpies are understood to be open to finding a creative solution to Woltemade’s future, should Juventus decide to try and retain the German striker following his impressive start to life in Turin.

Woltemade joined the Serie A giants on loan after it became apparent that he was unlikely to feature prominently under Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle, despite initially arriving on Tyneside with the expectation that he could play an important role in the German’s tactical plans.

However, differences quickly emerged between the pair, and both sides ultimately decided that a departure would represent the best solution.

A number of European clubs expressed interest in securing Woltemade before Juventus won the race for his signature, and the 24-year-old has settled particularly well in Italy.

His performances have encouraged the Bianconeri hierarchy to explore the possibility of keeping him permanently, although Newcastle’s substantial initial investment means negotiating a straightforward transfer could prove complicated.

The Magpies paid more than £70million to sign Woltemade in the summer of 2025, leaving Juventus facing a significant financial commitment if they are to secure his services outright.

However, TEAMtalk understands that discussions around a potential arrangement have opened up an interesting alternative, with both clubs examining the possibility of incorporating players into a wider agreement.

The relationship between the two clubs could prove important, having already conducted business in 2025 when defender Lloyd Kelly moved from Newcastle to Juventus.

Crucially, Juventus still owe Newcastle a portion of the fee from Kelly’s transfer, which could provide another avenue for the clubs to explore when attempting to structure an agreement for Woltemade.

And TEAMtalk can confirm that Newcastle have genuine interest in several members of Juventus’ current squad, creating the possibility of a player-plus-cash deal or even a more extensive swap arrangement.

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Newcastle want Francisco Conceicao

The most prominent name on the Magpies’ radar is Portuguese winger Francisco Conceicao, who remains a serious option as Newcastle look to strengthen their right flank.

Conceicao was offered to several Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window, including Newcastle, but his situation remains one the Tyneside recruitment team are monitoring closely.

We can reveal that Newcastle scouts watched the 23-year-old in action on Thursday night, when he delivered an outstanding performance in Juventus’ Europa League victory over Omonia Nicosia.

The Portugal international made a decisive contribution, scoring once and providing two assists to further underline his attacking qualities.

His performance will have done little to diminish Newcastle’s interest, particularly given that finding a specialist right-winger is one of the club’s priorities heading into the January transfer window.

Conceicao fits the profile Newcastle are seeking, offering pace, creativity and the ability to operate effectively in one-on-one situations.

However, it remains to be seen whether Juventus would be prepared to sanction his departure, especially if his performances continue to strengthen his position in Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

More Juventus stars on Newcastle radar

Should a deal for Conceicao prove difficult to negotiate, Newcastle have alternative options within the Juventus squad.

TEAMtalk understands that Kosovo international Edon Zhegrova and Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners are also players who have previously attracted attention from the Magpies and remain on their recruitment radar.

Both could represent realistic alternatives in any discussions surrounding Woltemade, with Juventus understood to be open to considering their respective futures.

Zhegrova, 27, would offer Newcastle another option in wide areas, while Koopmeiners, 28, would bring considerable experience and versatility to the midfield.

Neither player has established himself as an undisputed first-choice regular under Spalletti, potentially making their situations easier for Juventus to consider should the right proposal arrive.

For Newcastle, the attraction is clear. Rather than simply negotiating a substantial cash fee for Woltemade, they could use the German’s permanent departure to address positions within Jaissle’s squad that require strengthening.

There is still plenty to resolve, and no suggestion that Juventus have agreed to part with any of the three players. Equally, Newcastle will need to decide which targets best fit their recruitment strategy and whether the financial structure can satisfy both clubs.

Nevertheless, the prospect of a wider agreement is one both sides are prepared to explore.