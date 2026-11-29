Chelsea have no intention of bringing Alejandro Garnacho back into their first-team plans, with Stamford Bridge chiefs working behind the scenes to find the Aston Villa loanee a new club, and TEAMtalk can reveal that a return to LaLiga is a possibility.

The 22-year-old could be heading back to his hometown of Madrid, with boyhood club Getafe showing interest in his signature as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of 2027.

Garnacho began his footballing education in Getafe’s youth ranks before being snapped up by city rivals Atletico Madrid ahead of his teenage years, joining Los Colchoneros’ Under-12 setup in 2015.

He left Spain for Manchester United in 2020, but could now have the opportunity to play senior club football in his birthplace for the first time, with Getafe among a number of clubs exploring a potential move.

The Argentina international is currently on loan at Aston Villa, having joined the Midlands outfit over the summer in an agreement containing an obligation-to-buy clause that both clubs initially expected would be straightforward to trigger.

However, his move to Villa Park has failed to deliver the expected results. Garnacho has endured a frustrating spell under Unai Emery and is yet to make a single start for the club in any competition this season.

That lack of involvement has prompted fresh uncertainty over his future, with Chelsea now working to find a solution ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea won’t reintegrate Alejandro Garnacho in January

There is no standard recall clause in the loan agreement, and the Blues have made clear that Garnacho will not be reintegrated into their first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.

Instead, Chelsea are actively assisting the player in finding an alternative destination. Should a suitable opportunity be agreed, the club are prepared to negotiate a formal termination agreement with Villa, allowing Garnacho to cut short his loan and move elsewhere immediately.

TEAMtalk understands that a host of clubs are currently being sounded out by Garnacho’s agents and intermediaries, with Getafe among those exploring the terms of a potential deal.

The Spanish side are actively seeking another wide forward and previously held discussions over a move for free agent Jadon Sancho. Garnacho has now emerged as another option as they assess their attacking reinforcements.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea told exactly how long Xabi Alonso needs as sack decision reached – ‘No excuses’

A return to Madrid would carry particular significance for the winger, given his early footballing connections to the city and Getafe’s role in his development before his move to Atletico.

There is also interest emerging from elsewhere in Spain, while sources have confirmed that clubs in France, Italy and the Saudi Pro League are monitoring the situation.

With several overseas avenues being explored, Garnacho’s spell at Villa Park is increasingly likely to come to an early end in January.