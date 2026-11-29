Amad Diallo could be sold, with a few clubs tracking the Manchester United man

A Manchester United forward has four clubs tracking him, amid the suggestion the Red Devils could accept £50million for his services.

United are in the pits at the minute – they have conceded the most goals across all competitions of any side in a top-five league this season. They’re 19th in the Premier League and on a club-record 10-match winless run in the competition.

Since Mauricio Pochettino came to the helm, United have lost two Premier League games, conceding eight goals and not scoring in them.

Wide man Amad Diallo started the second of those, after he played 77 minutes in the week against Sporting CP and assisted one of United’s two goals in the 2-2 draw.

According to The Daily Briefing, the Red Devils could accept his exit for between €55-60million (£46-50m).

It’s suggested they’re reluctant to lose an attacking option in the winter unless it makes financial and sporting sense.

Amad could have options to head to in January, with Aston Villa remaining interested, along with Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.

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Mauricio Pochettino decision on Amad Diallo questioned

Amad was felt to be one of the most positive players on the United side that lost 4-0 to Brentford on Saturday, though he was taken off at half-time.

Pundit Paul Merson felt that was the wrong call.

He said: “I am surprised Amad went, if I am being honest.

“I thought he was really lively when he was on.”

It has been suggested elsewhere that Amad is considering walking out the door at United, as that could be best for him.

The report stated: ‘According to information gathered by Africafoot , Amad Diallo is now considering leaving Manchester United. Aston Villa and Besiktas are among the clubs interested in him, while other clubs are also monitoring his situation.

‘The player and his representatives are considering the best decision for the next stage of his career. The goal is to find a sporting project that offers him better prospects and allows him to regain a prominent role.

‘A potential departure from Manchester United will not be easy to finalise, however. The Ivory Coast international remains under contract with the Red Devils until June 2030, which puts the English club in a strong position for any potential negotiations.’

Villa interest has been evident for some time, and with multiple outlets still reporting on it, that could be a viable landing spot.