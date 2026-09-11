Manchester United have been told they missed out on the “signing of the season” while they have made a decision on their pursuit of Lewis Hall.

United spent the entire summer looking at midfield signings. They ended it with three of them, the late signing of Carlos Baleba adding to the additions of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Having lost Casemiro on a free transfer, and the already underwhelming Manuel Ugarte to injury, it was necessary for the Red Devils to recruit in the middle.

However, they’ve been told they missed out on a spectacular midfielder.

Man Utd missed out on Mamadou Sangare

Brentford signed Mamadou Sangare from Lens over the summer and United have been told by Julien Laurens that he’d have been great for them, having already assisted twice this season.

Laurens said: “Maybe there’s a thing here where the pattern is just you might not be ready, let’s just go into this mid platform, and even if we have to spend £80million instead of £50 or £45, whatever, we will do that.

“Because he was in all of our Ligue 1 team of the season, he was outstanding. He was by far the best midfielder in Ligue 1 outside of the PSG midfielders.

“It’s impossible that a club like Liverpool, who I think would need him badly, a club like United, all those top clubs, all their scouts did nothing.

“But you have to see Lens and him play once and you knew there was a player there. So I’m not really sure what happened, but well done to Brentford for getting him.”

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Decision made on Lewis Hall

United also spent time looking into the left-back market, with their favoured option, Lewis Hall, being made unavailable by Newcastle.

He’s since penned a new deal with the Magpies, crucially, without a release clause.

But TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey has revealed Hall remains on the United radar despite that new deal.

He said: “Manchester United do maintain an interest in Hall, and sources at Old Trafford confirm that.

“But they also acknowledge that Newcastle getting this new deal over the line means a move in the short term is now off the table.

“That does not mean United’s interest has disappeared.

“They still regard Hall very highly and maintain an interest in him, but Newcastle have made it clear that they are not prepared to entertain that conversation now.

“For United, it is a case of continuing to monitor the situation rather than making an immediate move.”

United watching Adrien Truffert

However, knowing there’s a chance Hall won’t be available, TEAMtalk is aware Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert is also being eyed.

Sources state the Red Devils are closely monitoring the Frenchman.

Further to that, it’s believed it would be hard for the £60million-rated full-back to ignore a move to a club the size of United.

There is a sense that the Manchester outfit may feel Truffert himself wants the move, hence why they have been so open in their admiration.

With scouts having watched him regularly, the club feels they have found a strong fit for their side.