Man Utd hatch NEW plan to ‘convince’ Mateus Fernandes to reject Tottenham ‘in last few hours’

Manchester United are ready to improve their offer to Mateus Fernandes to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of the West Ham United midfielder, according to a top source, as Rio Ferdinand sends a plea to a Real Madrid star to move to Old Trafford.

On June 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Tottenham believe that they will beat Man Utd to the signing of Fernandes.

Sources told us that Fernandes has given Tottenham ‘his full green light to press forward, accepting their proposal on personal terms’.

We reported at the time that Man Utd are not giving up on a deal for Fernandes and remain in talks for the midfielder.

West Ham, who will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the Premier League, want £85million for the 21-year-old.

It has now emerged that Man Utd are ready to increase their offer to Fernandes and convince him to move to Old Trafford and turn down the chance to join Tottenham.

According to reliable journalist Matteo Moretto, Man Utd have made new contact with Fernandes and are trying to persuade him to make the switch to Michael Carrick’s side.

Moretto posted on X at 9:56am on June 27: “Manchester United is back in the chase for Mateus Fernandes.

“In the last few hours, there have been new contacts with the player; the Red Devils are willing to improve their contractual offer to convince him to sign.

“Manchester United also plans to hold direct talks with West Ham.

“Tottenham remains in the race and has pressed hard in recent days, but now United is trying to get ahead.”

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Rio Ferdinand’s plea to Aurelien Tchouameni about Man Utd

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has also reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid could sell Tchouameni in the summer transfer window, with Los Blancos planning to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Tchouameni would be a brilliant signing for Carrick’s side and has openly urged him to move to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “My biggest thing about it (Mourinho going to Real Madrid) is are United going to get Tchouameni?

“Because I keep seeing that talked about, and he’d be one of the first midfielders on my list if we had a possibility of getting someone to go in there to replace Casemiro. Tchouameni would be that guy.

“Do you know what? I know I’ve been sitting here saying that Jose is going to be the man to reintegrate Tchouameni and Valverde together and keep them at Real Madrid.

“But I’ve got to say, if Tchouameni has a half a sniff of getting out of that club, Man Utd have to be the first team at the door knocking and make sure he can’t even talk to anybody else.

“Get him signed, sealed, delivered.”

Ferdinand added: “I know we’ve had a few conversations in private, but man, I know you watch the show.

“Looking down the lens right now at you, there’s only one club for you, man. If you’re looking to leave Real Madrid, we are the club.

“Man Utd are the club. If you want to make it happen, make the call. That’s what I’ll do.”

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