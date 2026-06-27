Manchester United are about to complete a deal for Cristian Camilo Orozco and bring him to Old Trafford, according to a reliable journalist, as Fabrizio Romano brings the latest on the Red Devils’ quest to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.

Man Utd have already struck a deal with Atalanta for midfielder Ederson Silva, who is part of the Brazil squad at the 2026 World Cup.

However, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are not done yet with reinforcing their midfield department, with the Premier League giants aiming to bring in potentially two more players for that position.

Mateus Fernandes has emerged as Man Utd’s top target for midfield, while the Red Devils retain an interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to top journalist Pipe Sierra, though, the second summer midfield signing that Man Utd will make is actually Colombian teenager Cristian Camilo Orozco, who will officially complete his move to Old Trafford after he turns 18 next month.

Sierra is one of the best journalists in South American football and was the first to break the news about Luis Diaz’s move to Liverpool from FC Porto in 2022.

Sierra posted on X at 5:24pm on June 26: “Cristian Camilo Orozco (17) will travel this Sunday alongside Giuseppe Antonaccio, the Chief Scout of #ManUtd, to Manchester to undergo medical exams and be officially announced

“The midfielder who emerged from ‘Club de Pies a Cabeza’ and is a youth product of Academia Rojo FC will join the team’s under-21 preseason in Germany.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave the deal his trademark ‘Here we go’ back in October 2025.

Romano posted on X at 7am on October 2: “Manchester United have now sealed and signed deal to bring in 17 year old Colombian talent Cristian Orozco.

“$1m transfer fee from Fortaleza in deal valid from summer 2026.

“#MUFC lawyers approved all the contracts, deal coordinated by lead scout Antonaccio.

“Here we go.”

Orozco has made five appearances for the Fortaleza first team so far in his career.

On June 8, The Manchester Evening News reported that Man Utd will assess Orozco before making a decision on his future.

The report stated: ‘Orozco will be evaluated by coaches before a development plan is formed for next season.

‘It’s likely that Orozco will be kept at the club, given he will require time to settle in a new environment after arriving from South America.’

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Man Utd in ‘crazy’ battle with Tottenham for Mateus Fernandes

While Orozco is one for the future, Man Utd are trying to sign Mateus Fernandes to make an immediate impact for the first team.

However, Tottenham Hotspur are also determined to seal a deal for the West Ham United and Portugal international midfielder.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Tottenham believe that they are in a stronger position for Fernandes.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on the future of the 21-year-old, claiming that the youngster has yet to make a final decision between Man Utd and Tottenham.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Fernandes: “Guys, I still stand by my own call on this deal.

“And so, for Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United and Tottenham are still fighting.

“Tottenham have been there for days, trying to enter, pushing with the player, pushing with his agent, but Manchester United remain in contact with West Ham.

“Manchester United are still working on the Mateus Fernandes deal.

“So, West Have been clear with the agent of the player.

“The player will be sold to the best offer, to the club offering the most money.

“So, who offers one penny more is getting the player from West Ham.

“And Mateus Fernandes has opened doors to both Tottenham and Man Utd.

“So, now depends on West Ham.

“If West Ham accept Utd bid, he goes to Utd.

“If Tottenham win the race, he goes to Spurs.

“So, the story is open, and from what I am told, Man Utd are yet to give up on Mateus Fernandes.

“So, for sure, a story to follow for one of the most wanted midfielders around, because, for Mateus Fernandes, there are many clubs keen, really many clubs keen, many others already called.

“He was mentioned by Real Madrid in the conversation with Jose Mourinho three weeks ago.

“Then there has been a call from Liverpool at the end of May to ask about the situation.

“So, many clubs interested in Mateus Fernandes, but now Man Utd and Tottenham pushing like crazy to get the deal done.

“And let’s see who’s going to win this race.”

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