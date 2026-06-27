Tottenham Hotspur have been given a double incentive over a possible move for Cody Gakpo this summer after a BBC man shared the price it would take to prise the Dutch winger out of Liverpool, while another journalist has shared FSG’s “surprising” stance on a summer sale.

Gakpo joined the Reds in a deal ultimately worth €50m (£44.3m, $59m) from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, the winger going on to play a part in 73 goals (50 scored, 23 assists) in 180 appearances for Liverpool – a G/A every 2.46 outings.

Like so many of his teammates, though, the Dutchman endured a significant loss of form across the 2025/26 campaign, with a large section of the fanbase turning on him and with many questioning how he managed to earn selection so many times over electric teenager Rio Ngumoha in then-boss Arne Slot’s teamsheet.

That has led to speculation that the 27-year-old could be allowed to leave Anfield this summer, with Tottenham strongly linked with his signature as Roberto De Zerbi looks to add another option to the left side of his attack.

Indeed, sources have confirmed to our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, last week that talks had been held between the clubs over a prospective summer deal.

In light of that, BBC Sport journalist Aadam Patel has revealed that any move for Gakpo is “likely to cost upwards of £60m”.

Indeed, Bailey revealed in his article last week that any sale of Gakpo would be judged against Barcelona’s recent signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, who joined the Blaugrana in a €80m (£69m, $91m) switch earlier this summer.

Gakpo himself has refused to comment on his future, instead keeping his focus on helping the Netherlands go as deep as possible at this summer’s World Cup.

However, he has admitted to enjoying playing with a little more “freedom” for his country, though he stopped himself from saying too much and creating headlines for the wrong reasons…

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Gakpo enjoys ‘freedom’ as journalist shares Liverpool’s sale stance

Gakpo is contracted to Anfield until summer 2030, earning an estimated £160,000 a week.

After a season of frustration at Anfield, he looks near back to his best for the Netherlands and the player recently spoke to the media on the differences between his performances for club and country.

“A good question. Obviously it’s a little bit different,” he said

“It’s different where the coach wants me to be, the freedom that I have.”

Gakpo then stopped himself from speaking further on the subject, presumably for wanting to avoid some unnecessary attention on his comments.

Backing up speculation that Gakpo could leave Anfield this summer, respected Liverpool FC specialist journalist Dave Lynch understands that FSG will not stand in the Dutchman’s way if they receive an acceptable offer for his services.

He also reports that, while Gakpo himself is not pushing for an exit, he could be replaced at Anfield by PSG star Bradley Barcola. It was reported earlier this week that the France star’s contract talks with the Ligue 1 champions have ground to a halt, leaving him vulnerable to a summer sale.

Turning to Gakpo, Lynch stated: “I was really, really surprised, I’ll be honest, when I kind of had a conversation about this just before I went away.

“I said, surely there’s no chance Gakpo’s on the way this summer, they’ve got so much to do already. The answer I got back was kind of ‘hmm, nah, we could sell him.’ I really didn’t expect that personally, I thought Liverpool would just totally acknowledge that he’s got his flaws, but give him one more season, see where he’s up to and what they can get out of him from a new manager. But he very much seems to me to be up for a possible sale this summer.

“That’s not to say he’s guaranteed to go, but if an offer on the table comes in that is good enough, then Liverpool will 100 per cent accept it. I just didn’t expect that at all. So, one to definitely keep an eye on.”

He added: “One thing that was played down, this idea that he’s asked to leave, is nonsense.

“At the moment, the player’s focus is on the World Cup as I understand it, but maybe when he comes back, there’s a real chance for him to go. It does rely on people stumping up the money, but it seems there’s interest in him. So, if that happens, we could be saying goodbye to Gakpo.”

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Liverpool could replace Gakpo with Barcola

While Liverpool’s main focus is undoubtedly on securing Yan Diomande – though there are suggestions of an element of frustration building among the player’s agents – Lynch reckons Liverpool could yet turn to the €90m-rated (£78m) Barcola should they manage to offload Gakpo.

“For me, that feels very feasible,” he said. “There are so many things that have to happen here. Gakpo has to go; the bid has to be right, and that probably happens after his World Cup campaign. Then Barcola will have to be in a position where PSG are willing to let him leave. He’s got to pick them [Liverpool].”

He added: “Arsenal have been linked previously, there’ll be competition. But I’ve been reporting for a long time that Barcola’s a player of interest.

“Earlier in the summer, I felt that they want Diomande, if they can’t get him, then maybe the door is open to Barcola, but the fact that he’s someone that they do like, he can play on either side and centrally, though he primarily prefers the left, it does make sense that he’d be someone they’d pursue if they do lose Gakpo.

“If Gakpo goes, then he would need to be replaced,” Lynch added. “And I don’t think Diomande and Ngumoha are seen as replacements. I would watch that one, it feels like it’s not taking too huge a leap to say it’s a possibility to see Gakpo going and Barcola coming in.”

However, it is important to note that The Athletic’s James Pearce has since stated that he expects Gakpo to stay at Anfield this summer and new boss Andoni Iraola hopes to go into next season with four wing options: Gakpo, Ngumoha, new signing Victor Munoz and their undisputed top target, Diomande.

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