Enzo Fernandez’s proposed move to Real Madrid is set to have far-reaching consequences across Europe, with a host of high-profile players seeing their futures reshaped if, as sources now expect, the Chelsea midfielder gets his wish of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, and with the Blues already doing the groundwork on SEVEN potential replacements, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We exclusively revealed on May 28 that Real Madrid are preparing an offer in excess of £100million to test Chelsea’s resolve over the Argentina international, with the Blues understood to value Fernandez closer to the £120million mark.

Sources have continued to paint an increasingly positive picture from the player’s side.

As a result, we understand that Fernandez‘s camp remain encouraged by the messages coming out of the Spanish capital and believe the midfielder is viewed as the marquee midfield signing Jose Mourinho wants to complete this summer.

Indeed, sources with knowledge of the situation believe there is genuine confidence that Fernandez will become a Real Madrid player before the transfer window closes.

Mourinho has already overseen an experienced rebuild at the Bernabeu.

Following discussions with club president Florentino Perez, Real have already completed deals for Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva, but the Portuguese coach has made it clear he wants one elite midfield arrival to complete his squad.

Fernandez is that player. Perez himself highlighted the Chelsea star as one of his priority targets during his presidential election campaign and Real have continued to work towards making that vision a reality.

Fernandez’s arrival would not simply strengthen Real’s midfield – it would also reshape it, and sources can reveal the almighty domino effect that is set to come into play off the back of that deal going through…

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Liverpool, Man Utd on standby to sign Real star Tchouameni

First up, we understand Real have already decided against bringing Nico Paz back into Mourinho’s first-team plans despite holding a buy-back option on the Argentine, while Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and highly-rated youngster Thiago Pitarch are all set to be made available as the club trims its midfield options.

However, perhaps the biggest casualty could be Aurelien Tchouameni.

As we have previously revealed, the France international remains happy in Madrid but has no intention of staying if he is no longer viewed as a guaranteed starter.

Sources indicate Mourinho sees Fernandez as the cornerstone of his midfield, a development that would inevitably reduce Tchouameni’s importance within the squad.

That situation has not gone unnoticed in England.

Off the back of that, sources believe both Liverpool and Manchester United have remained fully informed throughout the summer and are ready to move should Tchouameni indicate he is prepared to leave the Spanish capital.

Both clubs have admired the Frenchman for several years and believe this could represent their best opportunity yet to land one of Europe’s elite midfielders.

Fernandez’s potential departure would, of course, leave Chelsea needing to replace one of the most influential players in their squad…

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Chelsea look at seven Enzo replacements, with Adam Wharton wanted

To that end, we can reveal the Blues have already begun extensive groundwork on possible successors and are assessing several options across Europe.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton remains firmly on Chelsea’s radar, and the club have touched base with his camp.

The England international is attracting growing interest after another outstanding campaign, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur both holding talks in recent weeks and now Chelsea are very much in the mix.

However, Wharton is far from the only player being assessed.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are also closely monitoring Juventus midfielder Manu Kone, Monaco star Lamine Camara, Porto’s highly-rated Danish youngster Victor Froholdt and FC Nordsjaelland Ghana talent Caleb Yirenkyi as they consider younger profiles capable of developing into long-term midfield leaders.

The Blues are also exploring more experienced options.

Sources have confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz is one of the established names under discussion internally, with Chelsea weighing up whether to add proven experience alongside younger recruits should Fernandez depart.

Alex Scott was another player admired by Chelsea earlier this summer, but TEAMtalk understands Bournemouth’s stance remains unchanged.

The Cherries have informed interested clubs they have no intention of selling the England hopeful, with new head coach Marco Rose making it clear Scott is central to his plans.

Bournemouth are instead working on a new contract for the midfielder, although any extension is expected to include a release clause.

For now, Real Madrid remain focused on completing what they see as the marquee signing of Mourinho’s rebuild.

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