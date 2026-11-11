USA media react as Mauricio Pochettino reaches Man Utd ‘agreement in principle’

Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the new manager of Manchester United, according to multiple sources, with the American media giving their verdict on the Argentine’s desire to move to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Pochettino is on course to become the new Man Utd manager.

Sources have told us that the Man Utd bosses have decided to hire Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s replacement manager.

We understand that Carrick will soon be relieved of his duties at Old Trafford, with Man Utd currently in the Premier League relegation zone.

Bailey added: “His appointment has also now been ratified by the US Soccer Federation, with Pochettino now expected to be in the United dugout for the clash away to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, November 22.”

We understand that Pochettino is planning to bring his long-standing assistant Jesus Perez, assistant coach Miguel ‘Miki’ D’Agostino, goalkeeping coach Antonio ‘Toni’ Jimenez and sports scientist Sebastiano Pochettino to Old Trafford.

Man Utd will have to pay £10.5million in total to the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) for Pochettino.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that an agreement in principle is in place between Pochettino and Man Utd.

Jacobs wrote on X at 11:06am on November 11, 2026: “Agreement in principle reached between Manchester United and Mauricio Pochettino. Formal steps to follow.”

Pochettino was appointed the USA manager in September 2024.

In August 2026, the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager signed a new deal to stay in his role as the USA boss until after the 2030 World Cup.

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USA media react to Mauricio Pochettino leaving for Man Utd

With Pochettino now set to leave the USA for Man Utd, American journalists and those based in the country have given their take on the former Tottenham Hotspur manager’s decision.

Former USA centre-back and current football analyst Alexi Lalas wrote on X at 5:24pm on November 10: “Ponchettino speculation has always been baked in.

“USSF doubled down when they re-signed him.

“If he goes to Man Utd I hope he’s the answer. I’ll be cheering for him.

“But it’s still a little strange not having the full commitment of a coach for the USMNT.”

American sports reporter and sports announcer Maximiliano Bretos, who has over 46,000 followers on X, wrote: “Can’t fault Poch to take the dream job of Manchester United.

“Caution, just ask the 7/8 coaches who have been wrecked by similar dream.

“Poch has built a lot of good will here,love what he has done with our kids, has exciting runway ahead.

“Grass not always greener. If he goes, all I ask don’t drag this out”

MLS football commentator from the UK, Callum Williams, wrote on X: “If he’s given the green light to go, it’s an impossible job to turn down for him.

“Big blow for the #USMNT who were absolutely his team after years of implementing a system.

“Felt he was genuinely committed to the #USMNT long term but this is a tough one.”

Simon Evans, who is based in Miami, noted: “I think if Poch had left the USMNT after the World Cup few would have been overly bothered.

“But after the re-start with the younger generation looked so promising it would be a real pity if he left now.”

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