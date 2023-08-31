World Cup winner furious as Man Utd transfer ‘blocked’ after club chief confirms approach

Lyon star Nicolas Tagliafico is angry at the French club after they rejected an approach from Manchester United for him, according to a report.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is searching for a new left-back following an injury to Luke Shaw. The England international will be out for at least six weeks after suffering a muscle injury in training recently.

Ten Hag wants a top full-back to join Man Utd who can also operate in central defence if required. Surprisingly, this has seen Man Utd strike up an interest in Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

Man Utd have reached an agreement with Cucurella over personal terms. They have also sent a loan offer worth £2million to Chelsea, though this has been rejected as Mauricio Pochettino’s side are holding out for a bigger sum.

Despite their strong interest in the former Brighton ace, Man Utd must have other left-backs on their radar in case Cucurella ends up remaining at Stamford Bridge.

One player the Red Devils like is Tagliafico, who knows Ten Hag well after playing under him at Ajax.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Tagliafico is ‘pushing’ to reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford. It has been suggested that the 31-year-old might join Man Utd on an initial loan with an obligation or option to buy.

French source Foot Mercato have now provided their information on the transfer discussions. They claim Lyon owner John Textor has ‘blocked’ Man Utd’s move for Tagliafico.

Player prevented from joining Man Utd

Textor’s decision makes sense, as he views the Argentina World Cup winner as an important part of the first team. However, the decision has not gone down well with Tagliafico, as he is now fuming that his transfer has been stopped.

Tagliafico, who has only been at Lyon for a season, is particularly frustrated that team-mate Bradley Barcola is being allowed to join Paris Saint-Germain, whereas he is being forced to stay. Clearly, though, the Lyon hierarchy feels they are getting good value for money with Barcola, while keeping Tagliafico is the best option for the team.

Foot Mercato’s report also includes recent quotes from Textor, in which he effectively confirms that Man Utd have made their move.

“Tagliafico is a player we didn’t want to sell, but we had a big club in England come. But it’s almost unimaginable to be able to replace such an important player on the pitch and in the dressing room,” he said.

With Tagliafico no longer an option, Man Utd must now press ahead to try and complete Cucurella’s transfer before the summer window shuts on Friday.

