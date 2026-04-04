Liverpool are preparing to go after Marco Palestra

Liverpool are reportedly making ‘serious preparations’ to pounce for Italy international Marco Palestra, who they feel could be a long-term replacement in his position.

The Reds might have some changes to make in the summer, no matter who is in charge. If it’s Arne Slot, then the uninspiring nature of the season – out of the FA Cup in the quarters and with the Premier League long gone – he may be in the market for some fresh faces.

If it’s Xabi Alonso or somebody else who takes over from him, they’ll have ideas of how they want their squad to look.

The board seemingly has ideas of some positions they want to strengthen already, with Caught Offside noting the injury problems faced by Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong at right-back, and how Liverpool see Italy international Palestra as a potential ‘long-term replacement option.’

The report states they are making ‘serious preparations’ to try to land the 21-year-old right-back.

Liverpool are reportedly seen as the strongest candidate to sign the right-back – who has one goal and four assists this season – due to their financial situation.

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Liverpool have Palestra competition

However, they are not the only side who want to land Palestra, with competition coming from fellow Premier League clubs.

Tottenham and Newcastle are both said to have scouted the right-back “in several matches.”

But any interested side would have to part with €45million (£39.3m) to sign the Cagliari man.

That and the fact that the Reds are the best placed side of the interested trio reportedly makes them the leading name in the chase for Palestra.

Liverpool round-up: Slot in danger

A recent report detailed how Liverpool boss Slot could test the resolve of the owners if performances against City and Paris Saint-Germain expose the decline of the club at the moment.

That City beat them 4-0 in the FA Cup quarters is therefore not an encouraging sign for the boss.

Meanwhile, a fan on social media told Slot he should ‘retire’ if he’s sacked from his current role.

However, Chris Sutton feels it would be “extremely harsh” were Slot to be dismissed after winning the Premier League last term.