Newcastle United are making progress in their pursuit of highly-rated midfielder Johan Manzambi, but TEAMtalk understands the Premier League side remain wary of a potential hijack from rival clubs.

The Magpies have already taken a significant step towards landing the 20-year-old, with an agreement worth €60million / £51.2million in place with Freiburg. However, while club-to-club terms have been established, the deal is not yet over the line.

Sources have indicated that Newcastle are still working to finalise personal terms with Manzambi and his representatives, leaving a window of opportunity for other interested sides to enter the race.

That situation has prompted concern at St James’ Park, where officials are aware that several clubs continue to hold discussions regarding the talented midfielder.

Newcastle view Switzerland international Manzambi as a key target and are keen to avoid a scenario in which a rival makes a late move before an agreement with the player is completed.

Manzambi has emerged as one of the most sought-after young midfielders in Europe and his performances both in the Bundesliga season and World Cup finals have attracted attention from across the continent.

Newcastle believe he possesses the technical quality, athleticism and long-term potential to strengthen Eddie Howe’s midfield options.

While the existence of a €60million agreement with Freiburg puts Newcastle in a strong position, the next phase of negotiations is crucial.

Until personal terms are signed off, there remains uncertainty surrounding the player’s future.

Newcastle continue to push forward in talks and are hopeful of reaching a full agreement, but they are proceeding with caution amid growing competition for Manzambi’s signature.

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Sean Steur signs / Bruno Guimaraes implications?

Elsewhere, the Magpies announced the £23m arrival of another midfielder on Thursday – Sean Steur.

His and potentially Manzambi’s dual arrivals will not only offset Sandro Tonali’s departure, but could potentially pave the way for Bruno Guimaraes to go too.

The Newcastle captain has informed the club of his desire to leave and join Premier League champions Arsenal.

It is important to note, however, that as if now, Newcastle are resisting the temptation to cash in on the Brazilian.

What’s more, another midfielder not named Guimaraes could leave, with Joe Willock entering the final year of his contract. Newcastle may cash in while they still can.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal could offer Tonali money and Bruno Guimaraes may still be a bargain…