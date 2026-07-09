Fabrizio Romano confirms game over for Chelsea star with astonishing sale price set

Chelsea are willing to offload a high profile player signed just last summer, and TEAMtalk has been informed on how much the Blues are demanding.

Chelsea have already spent in excess of £100m this summer, with Marco Palestra joining from Atalanta and both Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emegha arriving after their signings were pre-agreed.

The Blues are primed to collect a package worth £50m when selling Andrey Santos to Manchester United.

The Brazilian is undergoing a medical today (Thursday), though he isn’t the only player with a Man Utd connection who could leave Stamford Bridge.

Speculation has swirled over the past few days of Chelsea opening the doors to Alejandro Garnacho’s sale.

That’s despite the fact the Argentina international only arrived in west London last summer in a deal worth £40m.

But according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Garnacho now has approval to leave, and movements from interested sides has already begun.

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Time up for Alejandro Garnacho at Chelsea

‘Alejandro Garnacho can leave Chelsea this summer and he’s not untouchable,’ Romano wrote on X.

‘In case of good proposal on permanent deal, #CFC ready to open doors to exit with initial movements started in terms of clubs keen.

‘Garnacho can leave after just one season at Chelsea.’

Earlier this week, our insider, Graeme Bailey, was provided with exclusive information on how Chelsea see Garnacho’s future panning out this summer.

Bailey was told Chelsea are ready to listen to offers at the right price, and the ‘right price’ in Chelsea’s mind is an eye-watering £90m.

That is the astronomical sum Chelsea value Garnacho at, though quite clearly, it’s not realistic any side will put that level of money on the table.

As such, sources tell us the more modest sum of £60m could be enough to strike a club-to-club agreement with the Blues.

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That is still a substantial fee for a player who wasn’t a regular starter last term, and it would allow the Blues to make a healthy and quick-fire profit on a player they no longer believe in.

Regarding destinations, we understand Saudi Arabian sides are mobilising and crucially, Garnacho is willing to consider a move to the middle east.

That may be Chelsea’s best bet of collecting £60m, with it appearing unlikely any European side will commit to that number.

Napoli remain firm admirers of Garnacho having tried and failed to sign the winger while he was on Man Utd’s books, but as mentioned, the £60m price tag will likely prove prohibitive.

One club who’ll be taking a keen interest in Garnacho’s future is Man Utd. The Red Devils will be due 10 percent of any sale price by way of a sell-on clause.