Man Utd DONE DEAL as INEOS seal ‘rare’ signing – top source

Manchester United have sealed a deal to sign a veteran Premier League player, with the move described as ‘rare’ by a top source.

The transfer headlines at Man Utd right now are being dominated by what happens in central midfield. There are murmurings United could call off Ederson’s arrival, with the Red Devils waiting to see the results of the second part of his medical before making a final call.

As of Thursday afternoon, TEAMtalk’s understanding is the Ederson deal is still on, and United do intend to proceed if the medical checks are passed.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are primed to complete the £50m signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea. The Brazilian was granted permission to undergo a medical today (Thursday), with personal terms already finalised.

However, going under the radar has been Man Utd’s hunt for a new back-up goalkeeper to Senne Lammens.

With Andre Onana loaned to Trabzonspor for a second time and Altay Bayindir expected to return to Turkey too, Man Utd need a dependable stopper to slot in ahead of Tom Heaton and behind Lammens in the order.

The two candidates they narrowed their search down to were Sam Johnstone of Wolves and Karl Darlow, who recently left Leeds United via free agency.

And according to fresh updates on Thursday evening, Man Utd have chosen Darlow and wrapped up an agreement with the 35-year-old stopper.

Man Utd to sign Karl Darlow

Taking to X, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell declared: ‘Karl Darlow close to signing for Manchester United.

‘Goalkeeper, 35, will provide support for Senne Lammens with Altay Bayindir expected to depart.

‘Darlow leaves Leeds as a free agent, making rare switch from Elland Road to Old Trafford.’

But while Whitwell claimed an agreement is close, talkSPORT’s senior reporter, Alex Crook, insisted this deal is already done.

He declared on X: ‘Told Karl Darlow to #MUFC is a done deal.’

Subsequently, Fabrizio Romano gave the move his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on X.

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Whitwell described this move as a ‘rare’ one, primarily because it involves a player swapping Leeds United for Manchester United.

Of course, there is a slight caveat in this instance, given Darlow isn’t actually a Leeds player right now having left the club via free agency on June 30.

Nevertheless, Leeds had put an offer to the Wales international and hoped he would put pen to paper on a new deal at Elland Road.

Those hopes have now been dashed, with Darlow set to join bitter rivals Man Utd and provide back-up to the ultra-impressive Lammens moving forwards.

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