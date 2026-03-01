‘Joke’ Newcastle transfer dubbed the ‘worst-ever Premier League signing’ in brutal put-down

Newcastle United have been brutally accused of making the ‘worst-ever Premier League signing’ by one pundit, with Eddie Howe clearly not prepared to select him in the position he was bought to play in.

The Magpies have won only four of their last 11 games in all competitions and have dropped in the Premier League table as a result, and while they’ve not kept a clean sheet for more than five weeks, it’s the attack that is coming under scrutiny – and one player in particular.

Indeed, Nick Woltemade has been labelled the ‘worst-ever Premier League signing’ after his underwhelming start to life in English football.

Newcastle splashed out £69million when they recruited Woltemade from Bundesliga side Stuttgart, fresh off an impressive campaign with Germany at the European Under-21 Championship, where he scored six goals in five games.

The 24-year-old attacker was given the unenviable task of replacing Alexander Isak and actually made a decent start to life on Tyneside, notching five goals in his first 10 appearances for the club.

However, his form has dipped dramatically over recent months, with Woltemade scoring just once in 17 games in 2026 and even finding himself used as more of attacking midfielder in recent outings.

And the fact that Howe clearly does not trust Woltemade to lead the line has led talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham to claim that the German is now a contender for the worst ‘pound-for-pound’ signing in the history of the Premier League.

Dutham’s comments come after Newcastle legend Alan Shearer also pinpointed the issue that his old club are having with Woltemade, saying telling Premier League Productions: “Because the money they spent on him, near enough £70m, then deciding to play Gordon as a centre-forward tells you he’s not quite been what they thought he could be in that position.”

Howe accused of not trusting £69m Woltemade

And now Durham has taken that to a whole new level, saying: “Nick Woltemade, I am going to say this – is the worst signing in Premier League history. This isn’t anything against him, it isn’t personal – I hear he’s a very good teammate,’ he said.

“But £65-70million for one of those, and we’ve got to delve deeper. I was in Newcastle the other night for the Qarabag game, the tie was done, so it was a chance for players to shine, and it was a night Newcastle had a free hit. Their expensive striker needs goals, and he starts in central midfield.

“Now, this is possibly because he doesn’t trust him up front. He didn’t play well in central midfield. Eddie Howe said he didn’t play well in central midfield, saying it is the least he’s affected the game since he arrived at the club.

“Is he a nine? No. One goal in 18 games is not a nine. Is he a midfielder? No, definitely not. Is he a ten? Have a look at the number tens around the Premier League. Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Bruno Fernandes. Morgan Gibbs-White, etc.

“There are better number tens in the Championship than Woltemade. Two Premier League assists all season, and when did Newcastle play with a ten? They aren’t going to rip up that three-man midfield to put Woltemade at ten.

“Let’s get this right. He is a footballer, he’s got talent. But he has not got a place in the Newcastle United team, and I think that is the fundamental flaw here.

“It’s not about him as a person, it’s not about him as a player even. But it’s the way Newcastle play, the fact they needed to replace Isak, Howe is putting him all over the park trying to find a place for him.

“£70m and he hasn’t even got a place in the team? That’s your big signing. That’s a joke signing. So pound-for-pound, for what a team needed and what he brings, I make Woltemade the worst-ever Premier League signing.”

