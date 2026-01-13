Newcastle United are set to follow up Sven Botman’s new deal by opening talks with superstar Bruno Guimaraes, sources have revealed, amid interest from Manchester City and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old Brazilian is enjoying a brilliant campaign for Eddie Howe’s side – despite their own indifferent form – and the club are determined to retain his services.

Guimaraes has already scored eight goals this season, the most in his career, and coupled with another three assists, he is heading for record numbers.

The midfielder’s current deal, signed in 2023, runs until 2028, but it contains a release clause, which last summer stood at around £100m.

As previously reported, we understand that Man City have a long-term interest in Guimaraes. In 2024, City boss Pep Guardiola sang his praises ahead of an FA Cup clash.

“He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball. At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder,” Guardiola said.

Our sources confirm that Man City remain interested in Guimaraes, and they are set to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Three top clubs tracking Bruno Guimaraes

The Cityzens aside, we can confirm that Paris Saint-Germain, who have long coveted Guimaraes, remain keen, together with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But Newcastle, for their part, are planning on standing firm and have no plans to let the adopted Geordie leave Tyneside.

Guimaraes is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most successful foreign imports ever, and nobody is more popular with the fanbase than him.

Now Newcastle, led by sporting director Ross Wilson, are planning on fresh talks.

The club have just finalised a new long-term deal for centre-back Botman, and they are now looking at fresh terms for Guimaraes.

Guimaraes is already Newcastle’s highest-paid player, but they are ready to further bump his wages. But ideally, we are told they would like to remove the release clause from his deal, and his camp are understood to be open to the possibility.

Heading into 2026, with Botman signed, Newcastle would love to get to the summer with new deals for Guimaraes and also defensive star Tino Livramento tied up.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.