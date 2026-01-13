Rangers have shown interest in highly-rated Hungary winger Damir Redzic, but exclusive sources confirm that the Ibrox club are not leading the race for his signature amid a crowded field of suitors and amid a fresh update on the chase for Danish star Andreas Skov Olsen.

The 22-year-old Hungarian international, born in Pécs to a Bosnian father and Hungarian mother, has been one of the standout performers in the Slovak First Football League this season. With seven goals in just 14 league appearances, Redzic has helped Slovakian side DAC Dunajska Streda sit second in the table, and his form has earned him a first senior cap for Hungary, making his debut in a recent World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented prospects to emerge from Serbia and the surrounding region in recent years (though Hungarian by nationality and upbringing), Redzic’s playing style draws comparisons to the great Arjen Robben. A classic inverted winger, he thrives cutting in from the flank onto his stronger right foot, combining pace, directness, dribbling, and clinical finishing to devastating effect. He is also viewed as technically elite – and clubs are extremely keen on that fact.

Sources indicate that Redzic is “much wanted” across Europe, with his profile offering excellent long-term sell-on value for any club that secures him.

His contract with DAC runs until the summer of 2027, but an offer in the region of €4 million (£3.5m, $4.7m) is understood to be sufficient to tempt the Slovakian side into a sale during this January window, representing extremely strong value for a player with his output, international pedigree, and upward trajectory.

While Rangers, under manager Danny Rohl, are actively monitoring and pushing for additions – particularly as they seek to bolster their wide options amid interest in current winger Djeidi Gassama from abroad and the MLS – they are not at the front of the queue. RB Salzburg, FC Copenhagen, and Olympiacos have all lodged strong interest and are actively pursuing the player, creating a major transfer race.

Further enquiries have come from MLS sides, as well as clubs in England and Italy, adding even more layers of competition. The multi-club interest underscores Redzic’s rising stock, with several outfits viewing him as a high-potential addition capable of making an immediate impact while developing into a significant asset.

Skov Olsen talks take precedent for Rangers

For Rangers, landing Redzic would align perfectly with Rohl’s recruitment vision, injecting fresh dynamism and goal threat into the attacking unit as the club mounts a serious challenge in the Scottish Premiership.

However, they are currently putting all their energies into securing the impressive signing of Skov Olsen after holding positive talks over a loan deal for the 40-times capped Denmark star.

Sources insist that, as things stand, those talks are taking precedence and with the Gers hopeful that the player is open at least to a loan move to Ibrox.

As the January transfer window heats up, Redzic remains one of the most exciting talents on the market.

Whether Rangers can outmanoeuvre their rivals and secure the deal will depend on swift, decisive action; if they do not land him, they could miss out on a gem who will become a star.

