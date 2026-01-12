Clubs can be reluctant to spend big fees in the January transfer window, but as always, that isn’t stopping some this year – so here are the biggest moves of the month.

We reveal the 10 most expensive transfers around the world in the January 2026 transfer window, which is open until 7pm on February 2 for Premier League clubs.

All fees listed are the initial fees, not yet including add-ons.

1. Antoine Semenyo

From: Bournemouth

To: Manchester City

Position: Winger

Age: 26

Fee: £62.5m

The hottest property in the Premier League going into the January transfer window, Semenyo could have had his pick of clubs to join, but it was no contest once City got involved.

Striking a deal separate from his £65m release clause, but committing to a similar value via bonus clauses, City signed the winger to a contract until 2031.

“My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that,” he promised to the club website. “And City are in a great position – still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season.”

If it’s anything like the first, which has included 10 goals from 21 games for Bournemouth, City will consider it money well spent for their fourth most expensive signing of all time.

2. Brennan Johnson

From: Tottenham Hotspur

To: Crystal Palace

Position: Winger

Age: 24

Fee: £35m

Palace have broken their transfer record to sign Johnson, although Spurs have made a loss on him after paying Nottingham Forest £47.5m for him in September 2023.

After scoring the winning goal in the 2025 Europa League final for Spurs, the versatile winger has embarked on a new challenge down in south London.

“I’m really excited and I’m really happy. Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that I’ve always admired,” Johnson said.

“It’s a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on – I’m super excited.”

3. Taty Castellanos

From: Lazio

To: West Ham United

Position: Striker

Age: 27

Fee: £25.2m

Needing more firepower to aid their battle against relegation, West Ham signed Castellanos from Lazio after loaning out Niclas Fullkrug to AC Milan.

With a record of 22 goals from 98 games for Lazio, the pressure is on Castellanos to prove he’s worth the fee. West Ham couldn’t really afford to get it wrong.

“I’m really happy because it’s a very important challenge for me personally and I’ve come to contribute, to try to help the team as much as I can,” Castellanos vowed.

4. Matteo Guendouzi

From: Lazio

To: Fenerbahce

Position: Midfielder

Age: 26

Fee: £24.3m

Former Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi ended a two-and-a-half-year spell with Lazio to join Fenerbahce, despite rumours of interest within the Premier League.

His contract with the Turkish Super Lig club will last until 2030, with the option of an extra year.

5. Gerson

From: Zenit Saint Petersburg

To: Cruzeiro

Position: Midfielder

Age: 28

Fee: £23.4m

Gerson has certainly had an interesting career path, hopping between clubs in his native Brazil and Europe.

His latest spell with Zenit Saint Petersburg only lasted for half a year, with Cruzeiro continuing their recent recruitment drive and smashing their transfer record to sign the former Fluminense, Roma, Marseille and Flamengo man.

6. Pablo

From: Gil Vicente

To: West Ham United

Position: Striker

Age: 22

Fee: £21.8m

Another striker signing that may be seen as something of a gamble by West Ham, Pablo nevertheless brought with him a record of scoring 10 goals from 14 games for Portuguese side Gil Vicente over the first half of the season.

It had only been a few months since Gil Vicente bought Pablo permanently after a loan spell from Famalicao, allowing them to turn a quick profit.

7. Kenneth Taylor

From: Ajax

To: Lazio

Position: Midfielder

Age: 23

Fee: £14.6m

Taylor came through the Ajax academy before making 184 appearances for the Dutch side and earning his first five senior caps for the Netherlands national team.

The first transfer of his career is to Lazio, freely able to spend after a summer transfer embargo, with Ajax confirming the fee as €16.85m.

8. Rodrigo De Paul

From: Atletico Madrid

To: Inter Miami

Position: Midfielder

Age: 31

Fee: £13m

De Paul was already on loan at Inter Miami since the summer and has made his move permanent ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign, when he will be able to add to his 23 appearances for the club so far.

9. Luis Guilherme

From: West Ham United

To: Sporting CP

Position: Winger

Age: 19

Fee: £12.2m

Things didn’t work out for Guilherme during his 18-month spell with West Ham, having arrived as part of a talented crop of Palmeiras players (he came through at a similar time to Endrick and Estevao).

Having failed to score from 18 appearances, the winger has been sent away to Sporting, who are believed to have paid an initial €14m for his signature (the fee could increase with add-ons).

10. Petar Ratkov

From: Red Bull Salzburg

To: Lazio

Position: Striker

Age: 22

Fee: £11.3m

Ratkov was an in-demand striker thanks to his development with Salzburg and secured a move to Lazio – helping to fill the void left by Castellanos.

