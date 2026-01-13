Tier one source drops bombshell on Salah, Konate leaving Liverpool

David Ornstein has shed light on the futures of Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein has shed light on when Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool amid a cold and no-nonsense update on the former.

Konate, 26, is out of contract at season’s end. Liverpool have tried to tie the centre-back down to a new and improved deal and official contract offers have been put to the Frenchman and his camp.

33-year-old Salah, meanwhile, thrust his own future at Anfield into serious doubt in the weeks leading up to his departure for AFCON.

His explosive comments in the wake of being benched for three successive matches resulted in his omission from the matchday squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Salah was subsequently recalled for the league game with Brighton before jetting off to Morocco for AFCON.

Little has been reported on the futures of either player over the past few weeks, which in the case of Salah, certainly suggested there’s no real possibility he leaves in the current winter window.

Now, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has broken the silence on each player.

On Konate, Ornstein delivered a cold and no-nonsense 20-word update that points to the Frenchman leaving Liverpool in the summer.

He wrote: ‘Ibrahima Konate is on track to exit due to his contract expiring. There has been no breakthrough on new terms.’

The lack of a breakthrough, especially given Konate’s sexiest suitor, Real Madrid, have backed away from striking a deal, is telling.

Prior reports from outlets such as The Times claimed Konate and his camp are demanding a sizeable pay bump to around £200,000-a-week.

Whether Liverpool deem those demands excessive isn’t yet clear, though disagreement over wages is the most common sticking point in negotiations to extend a contract.

Ornstein on Salah

Regarding Salah, Ornstein insisted the Egyptian will not be leaving Liverpool this month.

Furthermore, Liverpool’s hope and aim is to retain Salah for the 2026/27 campaign too, before he potentially then leaves as a free agent aged 35.

However, Ornstein refused to rule out the possibility of Liverpool cashing in on Salah at the end of the current campaign.

Salah would have one year remaining on his contract at that time and the Reds would be able to command a significant fee despite his advancing age, especially if selling to a Saudi Arabian side.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Despite recent uncertainty, the Egypt attacker is fully expected to finish the campaign at Anfield.

‘It will be hoped his situation then settles down and that he sees out the rest of his agreement, which runs until June 2027.

‘However, if problems remain, it is possible conversations will take place about parting ways early.’

One factor that will play a large part in determining if Salah leaves in 2026 or 2027 is promises over game-time.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, was previously informed Salah has no intention of becoming a squad player at Anfield.

If Salah returns from AFCON and spends chunks of the second half of the season on the bench, it’s entirely possible he pushes to leave Liverpool in the summer.

