Nottingham Forest: Marinakis reaches decision on selling Murillo to Liverpool in January after setting ‘huge price tag’

Nottingham Forest star Murillo, who has been linked with Liverpool

Nottingham Forest have made up their mind on whether or not they will sell Murillo to Liverpool in the January transfer window, according to a report, which has claimed that, along with Andoni Iraola’s side, Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are also keen on him.

Murillo has been on the books of Forest since the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the Tricky Trees until 2030.

The Brazilian central defender signed a new contract with Forest only in May 2026.

However, according to Football Insider, that has not stopped Liverpool and Chelsea from harbouring ambitions of signing Murillo.

For Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool needs to replace the Dutchman, who is 35 years of age.

Chelsea are struggling defensively under manager Alonso this season, and a player of Murillo’s stature and quality would certainly help the London club.

While reporting Liverpool and Chelsea’s interest in Murillo in Football Insider, transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Forest, owned by Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, has no plans to sell the 24-year-old in the January transfer window, having set a huge fee on the 24-year-old Brazil international centre-back.

DON’T MISS: Barcelona WILL sell Spanish midfielder to Liverpool on ONE condition amid Andoni Iraola admiration

Nottingham Forest want to keep Murillo

O’Rourke said: “Murillo has been a previous target for Manchester United because of how well he’s done for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

“It’ll be a really difficult deal to do because he only signed a new long term deal last May to keep him at the City Ground until 2030.

“There will be a lot of competition for his services as well, Chelsea are long-term admirers of Murillo and they could be tempted to make a move if he becomes available.

“Liverpool have been linked with him as well in the past and they could reignite that interest because of their issues at centre-back as well.

“I can’t see anything happening in January due to Forest not needing the money, and they have put a huge price tag on Murillo’s head because of his contract situation.

“Nothing’s going to happen until the summer, and we’ll see what other clubs are maybe interested in Murillo then as well.”

READ NEXT: Chelsea plotting move for explosive Argentina attacker as Benfica schedule talks – Exclusive