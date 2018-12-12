Arsenal eye out-of-favour Man Utd, Chelsea duo to solve injury crisis

Arsenal have turned to Manchester United and Chelsea in their search for January reinforcements, according to a report.

Unai Emery’s squad has been dealt a huge injury blow with the news that Rob Holding is set to miss the rest of the season.

The worst was feared after Holding suffered the injury during the first half of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, and the Gunners confirmed cruciate ligament damage.

As a result, Emery is apparently desperate to add defensive reinforcements in January, and his turned his attention to two out-of-favour centre-halves.

According to a report from ESPN, United’s Eric Bailly and Chelsea’s Gary Cahill are the names being considered by Arsenal to help solve their woes.

Bailly, 24, is struggling for game time under Jose Mourinho having found himself below Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones in the pecking order.

However, the report suggests AC Milan are also in for the Ivorian, and that United would rather keep Bailly and sell Marcos Rojo.

Cahill appears to be an easier pursuit, with the former Bolton star also out-of-favour and with a contract that expires next summer.