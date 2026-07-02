Tottenham at war with own player who wants to QUIT after Tonali, Fernandes sign

A highly-rated Tottenham player wants to leave on the back of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes arriving, and the size of bid that could begrudgingly tempt Spurs to cash in has been revealed.

Tottenham broke their transfer record on Thursday when completing the £85m acquisition of Mateus Fernandes. That record will tumble in short order once Sandro Tonali joins in a £100m (£92.5m plus £7.5m in add-ons) deal.

The Italian is undergoing a medical today and has already spoken publicly about why he’s chosen Tottenham.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Tonali said: “For sure Roberto de Zerbi has been crucial for me to join Spurs. He played a big role. I can’t wait to work with him.”

However, a logjam is now forming in Tottenham’s midfield, and the issue will be particularly relevant next season during a campaign in which there’s no European football.

Aside from Tonali and Fernandes, De Zerbi can also call upon Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr and Conor Callagher.

Clearly, some are going to be unhappy with the minutes they receive, and rival clubs are sensing opportunities to strike.

Newcastle have already seen a bid for Gray turned down, while Bergvall informed the club of his wish to leave in late-June.

For the time being, Spurs have insisted the Swede is not for sale, though that’s not stopping Nottingham Forest – who’ve just sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City for £116m – from sensing an opportunity.

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Lucas Bergvall wants out, Tottenham don’t want to sell

According to Sky Sports, Forest believe Spurs would soften their stance if receiving a bid worth £45m that also contains a sell-on clause.

What’s more, it’s reiterated that Bergvall remains intent on leaving Tottenham to go in search of regular game-time, which he obviously won’t get with Tonali and Fernandes in the building.

The report read: ‘Sky Sports News has been told that Lucas Bergvall still wants to leave Tottenham.

‘However, Sky Sports News reported earlier today that Bergvall has been told he will not be leaving the club this summer.

‘It is understood that the Sweden midfielder wants to play regularly in his favoured No 8 position next season and feels a move away from Spurs would allow him to do this.

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‘Nottingham Forest are very interested in a potential deal and expect his fee to be in line with what Brighton are paying for Spurs defender Luka Vuskovic, which was £45m plus a sell on.

‘Other clubs in the Premier League, Spain, Italy and Germany are monitoring the situation around Bergvall, whose future is coming into view following Sweden’s exit from the World Cup, where he was a regular starter.’

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