Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has informed the club that he wants to leave this summer in search of regular first-team football, with a former Leeds United star on the shortlist to replace him, TEAMtalk understands.

The 31-year-old only arrived at the Emirates last summer after Arsenal triggered the £5million release clause in his Bournemouth contract, with Kepa agreeing to make the move to north London to provide experienced competition for David Raya.

While the Spaniard accepted the role of understudy, he always hoped opportunities would come his way.

Instead, Raya enjoyed another outstanding campaign, retaining his place as Arsenal‘s undisputed No.1 and winning the Premier League Golden Glove for a second successive season. The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the best in the world – but his position as Mikel Arteta’s first choice could now cost them his deputy.

Indeed, Kepa was largely restricted to appearances in domestic cup competitions and Europe, while making just one Premier League start throughout the campaign. Only 12 outings came his way in total across the 2025/26 campaign.

And our sources can now reveal that the former Chelsea goalkeeper has now informed Arsenal that he wants to move on this summer in order to become a first-choice goalkeeper once again.

The Gunners are sympathetic to Kepa’s position and sources indicate they would be willing to sanction his departure should a suitable offer arrive.

That now looks increasingly likely.

We can reveal that a number of Serie A clubs are actively pursuing the Spain international, with Juventus and Napoli among those leading the chase.

Both clubs are understood to have made enquiries and are prepared to offer Arsenal a fee that would represent a profit on the £5m they paid just 12 months ago.

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Former Leeds star on four-man Arsenal shortlist

With Kepa expected to depart, Arsenal have already begun assessing the market for an experienced replacement to support Raya.

TEAMtalk understands one of the leading names under consideration is former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is currently available as a free agent.

The 26-year-old has attracted interest from several major clubs across Europe, but sources indicate he has yet to decide whether he is prepared to accept a role as a number two after spending much of his career, until the last 18 months at least, as a first-choice goalkeeper.

Arsenal are therefore keeping multiple options open.

We can confirm that former Inter Milan and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer is another experienced name admired by the club.

Australian international Matthew Ryan, who spent last season with Levante and previously enjoyed a spell at Arsenal, is also under consideration as the Gunners weigh up experienced and cost-effective alternatives.

Another goalkeeper appreciated by Arsenal’s recruitment staff is Stefan Ortega.

The 33-year-old German, who became available after leaving Nottingham Forest following several years at Manchester City, is viewed as another dependable option with extensive Premier League experience.

Arsenal’s priority remains maintaining strong competition for Raya while ensuring they have an experienced deputy capable of stepping in whenever required.

Much will depend on Kepa’s departure, but we understand preparations are already well underway behind the scenes.

With interest from Italy intensifying and Arsenal already identifying potential successors, the Spaniard’s stay at the Emirates looks increasingly likely to last just a single season.