Man Utd, Liverpool wowed by Roma midfielder dazzling at World Cup

Neil El Aynaoui has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that a host of Premier League clubs are now closely monitoring the Morocco international following a series of outstanding performances.

Much of the attention surrounding Morocco’s squad heading into the tournament centred on teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, who had already established himself as one of Europe’s most sought-after young midfielders before the World Cup began.

However, TEAMtalk understands it is El Aynaoui who has arguably done the most to elevate his reputation over the past few weeks.

The Roma midfielder has been a driving force in Morocco’s midfield alongside Bouaddi, producing a string of commanding displays against some of the world’s strongest nations.

His performances against Brazil and the Netherlands have particularly caught the eye.

Lining up against the likes of Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Ryan Gravenberch and Frenkie de Jong, it was El Aynaoui who repeatedly dictated the tempo, combining defensive discipline with composure in possession and impressive athleticism.

We understand scouts from across Europe have been hugely impressed.

The 25-year-old only joined Roma from Lens last summer and featured in more than 30 matches during his first season in Italy.

However, despite helping Gian Piero Gasperini’s side finish third in Serie A, his opportunities from the start were more limited than many expected.

That has not gone unnoticed. We can reveal a number of clubs across Europe have already made contact regarding El Aynaoui’s situation, believing they can offer him a significantly bigger first-team role than he currently enjoys at the Stadio Olimpico.

His rise has not come overnight. Sources have confirmed that his outstanding performances during the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil first brought him onto the radar of Europe’s elite, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid making enquiries earlier this year.

Now, after carrying that form onto the biggest stage of all, Premier League interest has accelerated dramatically.

We understand intermediaries have spoken with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Sunderland about the midfielder’s availability.

The belief among those representing the player is that there could be a genuine opportunity for El Aynaoui to move this summer should Roma receive the right proposal.

Another club keeping a particularly close eye on developments is Everton.

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Everton, Roma could hold El Aynaoui talks

The Friedkin Group’s ownership of both Everton and Roma means the Premier League side are fully aware of El Aynaoui’s qualities, although any move between the sister clubs would naturally require careful consideration.

Whether Roma are prepared to cash in remains unclear. The Italian club still regard El Aynaoui as a player with significant upside, but growing interest from England and elsewhere is expected to test their resolve over the coming weeks.

His lack of regular starts has already surprised many within European football.

Former Marseille sporting director Mehdi Benatia recently admitted he had tried to sign the midfielder before his move to Italy and questioned why he had not featured more prominently.

“He’s very strong because he combines quality and quantity,” Benatia told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I didn’t understand why he played less at Roma than I would have expected. I had tried to sign him for my Marseille, but he cost too much.”

Those comments have only added to the growing belief that El Aynaoui could be one of the smartest midfield acquisitions available this summer.

With the World Cup providing the perfect platform to showcase his talents, TEAMtalk understands his name is now firmly on the shortlist of several Premier League clubs searching for midfield reinforcements.