Arsenal star to join up with Gunners squad in Singapore

Mesut Ozil will join Arsenal on their pre-season tour of Singapore following Germany’s surprise early World Cup exit.

The German playmaker is one of three players returning from World Cup duty who have been named in the 25-man squad for the tour along with Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny and Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi.

Summer signings Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Matteo Guendouzi have also been included in the party.

The Gunners squad leaves London on Sunday to play two matches in Singapore as part of the International Champions Cup, facing Atletico Madrid on Thursday July 26 and then Unai Emery’s old club PSG on July 28.

First-team regulars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi and Aaron Ramsey will also travel with the squad.

However, Carl Jenkinson, Chuba Akpom, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Joel Campbell and Krystian Bielik have not been included and are likely to move on before the transfer window shuts on August 9.

