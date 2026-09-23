Aston Villa hoping to hijack Brighton move for free defensive signing – Exclusive

Brighton are frontrunners in the race to sign a young Paraguayan centre-back at the turn of the year, though Aston Villa could have a say in the matter.

Any move for Mauro Coronel is highly unlikely to materialise until after the current Paraguayan season concludes, with Club Nacional determined to retain the highly rated centre-back for the remainder of the campaign, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old defender has emerged as one of South America’s most promising defensive talents this year.

Standing at 6ft 2in, the Paraguay under-20 international has established himself as a regular starter for Nacional in the Primera División, impressing scouts with his aerial ability, composure in possession and consistent defensive displays.

Serious interest has developed from several Premier League clubs, with Brighton & Hove Albion widely regarded as frontrunners.

Aston Villa are also monitoring the youngster closely, while additional English sides have sent scouts to assess him throughout 2026.

READ NEXT: The 10 best Aston Villa transfers in the Premier League era

Sources now indicate that La Liga clubs have also entered the frame seriously, adding further weight to the growing European attention surrounding the player.

Coronel’s contract with Nacional is due to expire at the end of December, opening the door for a free transfer or a more straightforward negotiation once the domestic season finishes.

The Asunción club are keen to keep him until the campaign ends, prioritising continuity and his ongoing development in first-team football.

Club officials have confirmed European soundings but stressed that no formal offers have yet been accepted, and they will not stand in the way of his long-term progress provided the timing is right.

They are aware it is very likely he leaves when his contract expires.

Coronel’s agent has previously noted that several European teams have been tracking his client for some time, predicting a “very good transfer” when the moment arrives.

For now, though, the focus remains on completing the season with Nacional.

A move to Europe is expected to gather pace only after the final whistle of the Paraguayan campaign, giving the teenager the platform of regular senior minutes before any switch abroad.

DON’T MISS: Reason Alejandro Garnacho may already be done at Aston Villa as Emery reaches decision on brutal axe