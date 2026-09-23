Liverpool star accused of being overweight as two alarming statistics come to light

A Liverpool loanee has been accused of being ‘well overweight’ and must now spend the next three weeks getting into shape, according to a report.

Liverpool utilised the loan market well over the summer, bringing Ronald Araujo on board by way of Barcelona.

The Uruguayan has been an instant hit at Anfield, locking down the right-back spot and helping the Reds to keep three successive clean sheets in the Premier League.

At the other end of the spectrum, Liverpool loaned out the likes of Ifeanyi Ndukwe who has already done enough at Levante to earn the requisite points to get a work visa back in England.

Elsewhere, Harvey Elliott also moved to Spain when joining Valencia for the season, though it’s not working out so well for the playmaker.

Harvey Elliott accused of turning up overweight

The latest from Marca states Valencia believe Elliott is out of shape and arrived ‘well overweight.’

That is perhaps not all that surprising given the attacker barely kicked a ball in the entirety of last season while loaned to Aston Villa, and spent much of the last pre-season wondering where his future would lay.

Marca stated: ‘He’s not shining because he’s out of shape. He’s well overweight for his physique. And now is the time to get fit.

‘This is practically a preseason tailored for him. He’s one of those who should be taking full advantage of a schedule like this one, with three weeks without football.’

We’re entering a three-week international break, and with Elliott not part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, he now has the perfect opportunity to work on his fitness and put stories like these to bed.

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Two alarming Harvey Elliott statistics

Marca’s report noted that despite Liverpool still covering a small portion of Elliott’s wages, the player is actually the third highest paid player at Valencia right now.

That is an eye-opening statistic, not least because Elliott has only ever been a fringe player back at Anfield. It perhaps sums up the financial disparity between the Premier League and all other leagues, even LaLiga, right now.

The second surprising stat to emerge from Elliott’s situation centres on Valencia’s results.

Valencia have played four LaLiga matches since Elliott joined, and the Liverpool loanee has featured in three of them, all of which resulted in defeats.

Conversely, the only LaLiga game in which Elliott didn’t play, Valencia won.